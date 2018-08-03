Money Marketing
View more on these topics

How I got into financial planning: Advisers share their stories

By

Every financial adviser will have a unique tale of how they entered the profession. Money Marketing spoke to six financial planning talents to see how each of them rose to the challenge of finding a career in the sector.

Susan Hill, director, Susan Hill Financial Planning

I graduated with an economics degree but was told women were only back office not investment managers, so I joined the Royal Air Force where gender didn’t matter, getting the job done to the best ability was all that mattered. When I finished my short service commission, I realised that I had the confidence and skills to succeed in any male-dominated industry, so I went back to finance, first as an investment manager, and then eventually moving to become a financial adviser.

Claire Phillips, partner, First Wealth

I worked as a civil servant after graduating university then, wanting a new challenge, I saw a job in the internal job bulletin for a new government agency –now The Pensions Regulator – with no qualifications or experience required. I then worked as a transfer analyst. Part of the job spec was that I had to pass G60. I then wanted to work for a fee-based IFA, rather than just stick to pensions.  I worked for various firms and continued to take exams to get chartered and then fellowship.

 

Petronella West, director, Investment Quorum

I joined financial services when I was only 18 and I had no idea what I wanted to do. I saw an advertisment for mortgage advisers and after only three days training I started giving advice to customers. It’s quite shocking really. No wonder the industry came in for such a rough ride. I am proud to now be double chartered [as an adviser and wealth manager]. The exams are tough though, and it does take a determined individual to get them all done – then you need a good few years of experience in the field.

How to get a foot on the financial planning ladder

Nigel McTearNigel McTear, director, Signpost Financial Planning

My first job was with NatWest as an accelerated trainee back in 1980. I had three jobs working for different life offices. I then worked at Scottish Provident for nine years.  I came through the life office route, which of course doesn’t exist these days. I took every exam known to mankind when I was working for those companies, and I’ve ended up as a fellow of the PFS, the CISI and a chartered and certified adviser.

Jeannie Boyle, executive director, EQ Investors

I started with a small local firm and they had an amazing lady running it who gave me a chance because I had zero experience in anything to do with financial services. I started in a  junior administration role doing valuations. It quickly progressed; I took some exams, and moved to a report writing role. I spent a long time as a technical consultant, heading up the  team at EQ Investors for years. I then decided to go into a client-facing role.

Sam SlomaSam Sloma, managing director, Engage Financial

I started out after finishing playing professional football. I was looking to go in a different direction. A friend of mine was recruiting for a sportsman to be “the face” of London and Capital, a DFM that was starting a sports division. They were looking for an ex-professional of some standing. I said I would be interested as I was prepared to learn and retrain. I started out in a business development role and took the IMC units 1 and 2 and then began my Diploma.

Recommended
5

Abraham Okusanya: The irresponsible absurdity of new longevity theories

Annuity providers are wrong to use such sci-fi, scaremongering sales tactics  Ancient scholars would have us believe Methuselah lived to a staggering 969 years, making him the oldest person in history. Little wonder the name became synonymous with longevity. British gerontologist Aubrey de Grey coined the term “Methuselarity” – a blend of Methuselah and singularity – […]
5

FCA ban for pension transfer IFA upheld in court

The FCA’s decision to ban former Tailormade Independent Limited chief executive Alistair Burns has been upheld by the Upper Tribunal. Between January 2010 and January 2013, Tailormade gave advice to 1,661 customers who were considering transferring or switching their existing pension funds via Sipps into unregulated investments, such as green oil, biofuels, farmland and overseas […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Phil-Wickenden-MM-Peach-700.png

Phil Wickenden: HMRC seeks more power

HM Revenue & Customs is concerned its power is no longer fit for purpose given the extent to which financial information is now held electronically. HMRC already uses information gathered from banks, peer-to-peer lenders and other financial institutions, then checks it against individuals’ tax returns. Its Connect system draws on information from myriad government and […]

dublin

Baillie Gifford to set up post-Brexit Dublin base

Baillie Gifford has chosen Dublin as the location for a European subsidiary post-Brexit. The business says it has been exploring various options to allow it to keep serving its European clients once the UK leaves the European Union. The move follows other investment and financial services firms announcing they will set up operations outside the […]

Risk-reward-attitude-profit

Collapsed DFM to compensate for failing to act in client’s interest

The Financial Ombudsman Service has ruled a collapsed discretionary fund manager must compensate a client for failing to properly assess a client’s interests. Mr R’s complaint is about £45,000 of his self-invested personal pension, which was placed in Leicester-based Horizon Stockbroking. He is represented by Martin Aitken Financial Services who advised him about transferring his […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com