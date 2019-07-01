The FCA’s transparency guru on turning the asset management sector upside down

In the final scene of blockbuster Batman film The Dark Knight, infamous villain The Joker declares: “You cannot rely on anyone. You have to do everything yourself.”

The Joker’s frustration was aimed at two individuals who had failed to engage in his high-stakes game of Last Man Standing. The point he was trying to prove? People are only out for themselves.

Investment fees guru Chris Sier does not share quite such an anarchist philosophy.

But he does think something has gone fundamentally wrong in the asset management industry; it is too focused on its own interests and has lost its moral purpose.

Sier is a well-known transparency campaigner who led the FCA’s Institutional Disclosure Working Group on the presentation of costs and charges for institutional investors.

Last summer, the group released its recommendations, including five possible fee disclosure templates. In November 2018, the Cost Transparency Initiative was set up to take forward the work of the Institutional Disclosure Working Group.

Yet eight months later, Sier is eloquently blunt about how little progress has been made and the way it has inspired his latest venture.

He is currently chairman at technology platform ClearGlass, which has grown out of the FCA’s working group and aims to keep pressure on the asset management industry to disclose charges. It tries to help asset owners get data from their managers and provide a standardised form of cost disclosure.

He says: “The last thing I wanted to do was build a platform, and I only created ClearGlass because no one else would do it. I have earned no money for the past four years and I am poor as a church mouse.

“I have had to put my hand in my pocket again and build this thing. It really annoys me, but the prize here is once and for all to put to bed some very important questions like ‘is passive really that cheap’?

“I have seen no concrete evidence where true value lies because the data has never been available. What the market needs to test a hypothesis is good, hard and, above all, comparable data that has been collected to a standard. We aim to provide that.”

The numbers are everything

For Sier, cost and performance is the ultimate relationship between a fund manager and their client. Although he is sympathetic to data being hard to get due to legacy IT systems, he is scathing of those who deliberately avoid providing it when asked.

He says: “We have spoken to 150 asset managers over the past five months and 143 are willing to entertain a conversation about cost data and are in the process of giving us some of it. But a few have just refused.

“The one allowance I will give fund managers is time to get their systems in order. What I don’t get is when people just say no for the sake of saying no. It is not their data.”

Sier argues the refusal of an asset manager to give numbers out should raise an immediate red flag for who-ever asks for it, whether they are financial advisers, trustees or clients.

“This process is a bit like dating, right? You never know exactly what you want but you start to learn over your youth what you don’t like.

“You start not to date people you meet in bars because you never have a good relationship with someone you meet in a bar. If an asset manager says no to giving you your cost data, it is a very good reason to think again about working with them.

“In the same vein, asking for data becomes one of the most important things you do as an organisation – whether you are an institutional client or a platform, doing the hard yards of asking the asset managers: ‘We want this data and we have a consistent framework to ask you.’

“Not asking for data in a consistent way makes it easier for them to say no.”

Sier believes the work he is doing now ultimately benefits asset managers in the long run as it offers standardisation of cost disclosure and reporting, meaning asset managers can be compared fairly and demonstrate they are better value when it comes to honesty and compliance.

Reforming a broken industry

One cannot fault Sier for lack of ambition as he explains where he would like the asset management industry to move forward from here.

“The fundamental issue for me is I want to test the hypothesis that the financial management industry really does serve the needs of the consumer and not the needs of itself. And the jury is firmly out for me given the behaviour of asset managers over the years.

“It needs to reinvent itself as the tool to give people financial security, which is what it is designed to do. It is designed to give people access to the long-term savings market and it is supposed to work for the people and not itself, but I am not sure it has got that yet.”

Sier’s mission has a personal twist, as his father was once a fund manager who ran corporate pension funds and had a direct relationship with clients.

He says: “My dad knew he was doing something wrong because people would come and shout at him.

“Most fund managers are so distant from the consumer now they probably would not recognise the final beneficiary.

“I want to get back to a model where it is more humble for what it does. The bus driver who goes by is who they are messing with. Why can’t the industry get its head around managing small pots of money efficiently? We have the technology to make it easy and cheap for everyone to have savings, so why don’t we?”