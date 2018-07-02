Money Marketing
View more on these topics

How are advisers marketing to clients in 2018?

By

How is your client communication evolving in 2018? Tell us what works for you and enter our prize draw.

Money Marketing‘s sister brand Taxbriefs is undertaking its latest client marketing survey and would love to hear from you to understand more about how marketing and communication has been changing for financial advisers.

With the term ‘client marketing’ increasingly encompassing social media and digital content, there is an expectation on financial advisers and accountants to keep up with fast-paced and seemingly transient developments.

How are you engaging with your current and prospective clients? Share your views by taking part in Taxbriefs’ latest client communications survey and enter into a prize draw to win one of two £50 Amazon vouchers.

The survey will take less than 10 minutes to complete and will help Taxbriefs develop and share its insights into the changing nature of client marketing for financial advisers and accountants.

Take the survey now: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/4340808/MM

Recommended

Equity release a growing market for solicitors – Pru

Research from Prudential conducted among UK private client solicitors shows a growing need for advisory work in equity release. Twenty nine per cent of solicitors believe demand for legal guidance in the area of equity release will increase in the next five years and over the last two years, one in four (26 per cent) […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-Handshake-Meeting-Deal-Low-Angular-700x450.jpg

Lighthouse renews deal with 140,000-member union

National IFA Lighthouse Group has renewed its deal to give advice to the members of union Prospect for another three years. Prospect has 142,000 members and Lighthouse will give retirement, mortgage and investment advice. Lighthouse also has affinity deals with Unison, BA Clubs, Fostertalk and the Royal College of Nursing. Lighthouse signs advice deal with […]

Court ruling opens banks up to £18bn in PPI payouts

A court ruling could result in banks paying up to £18bn in compensation to customers missold payment protection insurance. The Financial Times reports on a Manchester County Court hearing in June where the judge decided a couple was entitled to get all of the 76 per cent commission they paid back in compensation. The FCA […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com