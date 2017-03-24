House prices in cities rise but London drags on growth

House price inflation in cities rose 6.4 per cent in February year-on-year, compared to a 2016 average of 7.8 per cent, according to new figures from Hometrack.

The latest Hometrack UK Cities House Price Index says affordability pressures continue to bite in many Southern cities.

Many regional cities outside the South do not support double digit rates of house price growth.

A continued slowdown in London house price growth has seen the city fall to 10th in the list of the fastest-growing cities.

Slower growth in London is acting as a drag on headline growth.

By contrast, Manchester is registering the highest rate of growth at 8.8 per cent.

Hometrack says the past three years has seen turnover be flat or falling in the most expensive cities such as London and Bristol

A Hometrack statement says: “This has been a result of weaker investor demand, the impact of the Brexit vote on buyer sentiment and stretched affordability levels.

“Sales levels in these cities peaked in 2014/2015 and in London overall sales volumes are now down 8 per cent since 2015. Were it not for the surge in investors in 2016Q1 the falls in volumes would have been greater.”

Hometrack insight director Richard Donnell says: “Levels of housing turnover across UK cities are expected to remain broadly flat over 2017.

“There is some further upside for sales volume in regional cities but much depends upon how would be buyers respond to external factors, not least the impact of lower real wage growth, the potential for higher mortgage rates and whether demand will be impacted by the triggering of Article 50 at the end of the month.”

Donnell adds that the process of Britain leaving the European Union will also introduce economic uncertainty over the next two to three years, perhaps beyond.

But TMA Mortgage Club director David Copland is more sceptical of Brexit harming housing.

He says: “The housing market has still not witnessed the Brexit fallout many were expecting last July. This is also unlikely to change once Article 50 is triggered as house hunters will have already factored this in. What’s more, it’s clear that lenders are continuing to lend and house price rises remain healthy across the UK.

“Liverpool, Birmingham and Manchester are all experiencing exceptional growth thanks to a booming job market and improved transport links. More people are therefore moving their attention away from the London property market, especially when looking to secure their first home.

“It will be interesting to see if the northern powerhouses continue to grow at this pace once Article 50 is triggered; but with investment continuing to flow, I expect this only to continue.”