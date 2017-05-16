House price rises continue to cool

UK house prices in March fell 0.6 per cent on February and the year-on-year rise for the month slowed to 4.1 per cent, according to the latest figures from HM Land Registry.

The average UK residential property is now worth £215,848. In the year to February 2016 house prices rose 5.6 per cent.

A Land Registry statement says new buyer enquiries and agreed sales are “broadly unchanged” since the start of the year.

However, the statement adds that some estate agents note the number of properties on their books was “less than half pre-crisis norms”, according to Bank of England figures.

The Land Registry adds that sales instructions fell in March according to data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Landbay chief executive John Goodall says: “While it may look as though house price growth is beginning to slow down, affordability remains a key concern for many aspiring homeowners struggling to get a foot on the ladder.

Furthermore, rising inflation and recent warnings from the Bank of England that a year of falling wages lies ahead means we’re unlikely to see any immediate relief.

“Now more than ever, the private rented sector will be relied upon to support those unwilling or unable to buy a house outright.”

Foundation Home Loans director of marketing Jeff Knight says: “With less than a month to go, attention is laser focused on the newest promises from the main political parties to tackle the continued lack of housing supply.

“Meanwhile, although we’ve seen a slight levelling off in price growth today – a positive in the short-term – that’s not what is happening if we look at the detail.

“We can expect to see an upward trend in the long-term, dangling home ownership just out of reach despite low interest rates boosting mortgage affordability.”

EMoov chief executive Russell Quirk says : “The latest figures from the Land Registry seem to reflect the cooling in the market reported by other industry sources such as Nationwide and Halifax and it is only natural that a fall in mortgage approvals translates to a drop in completions.

“Whilst a market slowdown may send an air of panic across the UK property sector the reality is that this stuttering pace of price growth is more of a natural adjustment, after the very high rate of inflation witnessed over the last few years.

“Despite the current unpredictability of the UK property market, homeowners are still seeing a return on their investment on an annual basis and it’s far better for the market to adjust slowly over a period of time, rather than come crashing down to earth as it did a decade ago.”