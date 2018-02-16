Money Marketing
HMRC wins landmark case against BBC presenter over self-employed tax

By

Tax-Corporate-Calculator-Business-Finance-700x450.jpgThe taxman’s treatment of the self-employed has been thrust into the spotlight again as a former BBC presenter has been told to pay back hundreds of thousands of pounds to HMRC.

Former Look North host Christa Ackroyd has lost a court battle for backdated tax against HMRC over her use of a so-called personal service company contract.

The structures, which are used by a number of high-profile media and sporting figures, allow the individual to retain a self-employed status through a limited company, receiving their salary off the other company’s payroll and so pay less tax.

HMRC first demanded unpaid tax in 2013, the Guardian reports, arguing that Ackroyd was in fact a full employee of the BBC.

Ackroyd’s appeal over the £419,151 demand has now been ruled unsuccessful. The presenter, among others at the BBC, said that she had set up the arrangement at the request of the organisation.

While the tribunal finding cannot set precedent, this is the first successful case of its kind from HMRC in the last seven years, according to the Guardian.

An HMRC spokesman said: “Employment status is never a matter of choice…It is always dictated by the facts and when the wrong tax is being paid we put things right.”

A BBC spokesman says: “The BBC was not party to this case, and as was standard industry practice at the time the individual was engaged as a freelancer in 2001 and paid via their existing company. Until last year it was for individuals with service companies rather than those engaging them to determine their status for tax purposes.

“The use of personal service companies is entirely legitimate and common practice across the industry as it provides flexibility for both individuals and organisations. An independent review conducted in 2012 found that there was no evidence that the BBC had attempted to avoid income tax or national insurance contributions by contracting in this way.”

