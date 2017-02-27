HMRC urged to soften stance on film partnership schemes

The chair of the influential Treasury select committee has criticised HM Revenue and Customs for its handling of legal disputes against film partnership tax avoidance schemes, saying they have led to “very severe” financial distress for some investors.
In a letter to HMRC, select committee chair Andrew Tyrie says he was made aware that the investigations into some of the cases were “not always fair” and the outcomes were unexpected.
Tyrie says: “This has resulted in financial calamity for some of those involved and considerable difficulties for HMRC in bringing a large number of schemes to a close. Many have said that, when these schemes were being sold, they were not considered to be aggressive avoidance but just a deferral of tax, and they were often marketed as routine tax management.
“Whether or not these claims are valid, it does appear that many individuals are facing very severe financial distress as a consequence.”
He says: “I have also heard various individuals’ complaints, which may or may not be justified, about HMRC’ s approach. For example, I have been told that a number of firms and individuals have made suggestions to HMRC for what they consider to be an equitable and pragmatic way of bringing the matter to a conclusion after several years, and that these suggestions have been rejected.”
Tyrie says he wants the issue of “dry income” – which sees people who were denied relief from their costs continuing to be taxes on income that they never benefit from – explained.
He adds: “I would be grateful if you would set out clearly how these matters are being addressed within HMRC and what is being done to ensure that any egregious schemes are not causing other less offensive tax planning arrangements to be caught up in very long running enquiries. The outcome of the court case would also suggest that there is a gap in how partnerships are treated.”
According to the BBC, HMRC responded that it works hard to tackle abuse in the system, ensuring fair and sensitive enforcement.
Good!
Once again the ‘Poor’ wealthy Boo Hoo-ing to the Political Influencers.
When will these ‘Poor’ wealthy people realise that, when a tax scheme seems too good to be true, it probably is!!
Its also worth mentioning the rapid inclusion this tax season (2016/17) of film funding within the Governments Seed Enterprise and Enterprise Investment Schemes, ‘BUYER BEWARE’.
Guilty until proven innocent without the option of trial or fair treatment is hardly boo hoo-ing.
You’ll probably find that the majority of the people caught up in these schemes are not your super rich and wealthy, but moderate earners looking at alternative tax arrangements, but the press like to leverage the mob mentality on the big names.
There are plenty of examples out there of schemes that are in excess of 10yrs old that HMRC are not willing to engage on once they have issued their APNs and have taken all the money & possessions they can.
Suicides, divorces and broken families are all been evidenced in HMRCs behaviour and yet it falls on deaf ears and sadly because no laws have been broken by the individual, the Human Rights Act can’t be invoked, so HMRC have no accountable body to control them
If they were too greedy, or too stupid not to look at these type of investments in any detail and go on to blame the advisors or promoters of these types of products then tough luck! It appears that, as usual nobody is willing to admit their own mistakes and take the consequences of their own actions in what can only be described as completely fraudulent schemes designed to enrich the scheme creators, promotors and advisors, and definitely NOT the investors! Caveat Emptor!