Money Marketing
View more on these topics

HMRC takes down flawed pension tax calculator

By

Tax thumbnailHM Revenue and Customs has taken down its online tax calculator which had displayed wrong information about the amount of money that could be put into pensions.

Royal London flagged the faulty tax calculator earlier this week, noting stories from one customer who has been led to believe he was limited to £10,000 in pension contributions for 2018/19, when the correct figure was around £35,000.

HMRC has now acknowledged that the calculator was “not working fully” for customers, but that “no one uses this service until the end of the year.”

Hargreaves wins HMRC rebate tax battle

A spokesman says: “We are sorry that the calculator was not working as it should in some cases. The calculator is no longer available as it is being updated.”

“There have only been a few dozen users, we tried to update it while it was still available but took it down, when we could not do so.”

The faulty calculator had been showing less annual allowance than is due since 6 April.

Recommended

Steve Bee
57

Steve Bee: Why still no justice for Waspi women?  

For calls for change to still be falling on deaf ears in 2018 is beyond disappointing There is a serious issue with our pension system today that has been allowed to continue for many years with no resolution. Over 20 years ago, the government decided to require millions of older people in the future to […]

Tax-Corporate-Calculator-Business-Finance-700x450.jpg
1

Webb slams HMRC for pension tax calculator blunder

Former pensions minister Steve Webb has urged HM Revenue and Customs to take down a web page which gives users the wrong information about how much money they can put into pensions. Royal London spotted the blunders on the website and raised the issue with HMRC on Monday 16 April but the information remained in […]

Handshake

BT Pension Scheme sells majority stake in Hermes

The BT Pension Scheme is selling its majority stake in Hermes. The deal worth £246m will see New York-based fund giant Federated Investors take control of the asset manager. BT Pension Scheme will retain a 30 per cent stake in Hermes, continuing to invest as a client. Hermes’s management will retain an interest of around […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Berkeley Burke criticised over burial plot Sipp investments

Embattled Sipp provider Berkeley Burke has been criticised over inv­estments made into esoteric schemes such as burial plots. The provider is currently facing allegations it missold hundreds of Sipp investments. In February the High Court approved a group litigation order relating to claims against Berkeley Burke. The provider is also locked in a battle with […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. John Adviser 18th April 2018 at 3:17 pm

    I’ glad I have an accountant to work out my tax!

Leave a comment