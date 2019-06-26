Money Marketing
View more on these topics

HMRC offshore tax grab sees soaring revenues

By

The taxman’s efforts to crack down on hidden money offshore has seen a 14 per cent jump in revenue for HM Revenue and Customs.

The Financial Times reports that the specialist unit at HMRC tasked with policing the rules saw revenues come in at £560m last year on the back of British taxpayer investigations.

The figures mark the second year of stark growth for the offshore, corporate and wealthy unit. Back in 2016-17, £325m was raised by the team, the figures obtained by the FT after a Freedom of Information Act reveal from payroll and tax compliance firm Access Financial.

The unit was only launched in 2015 in the wake of the Panama Papers scandal, and is already handling more than 800 investigations a year.

The unit, staffed by accountants and lawyers, is going after larger sums despite a slight drop in the number of investigations opened last year from 842 in 2016/17 to 839 in 2017/18, the FT reports.

Access Financial chief executive Kevin Austin tells the paper: “HMRC’s new offshore unit is becoming much better at focusing its resources on the biggest tax threats. Gone are the days when taxpayers who frequently worked or owned assets in different countries were able to slip between the cracks.”

Recommended
4

£1 model portfolio service launched by Invesco’s Intelliflo

Back office provider Intelliflo has launched an integrated model portfolio system that will see investment manager parent Invesco charge advisers £1 per client. This follows Invesco’s acquisition of Intelliflo last year which left it with a development budget of £3.7m to upgrade and extend its services. The £1 per client per month charge will be […]
2

Boris Johnson’s tax proposal “twice as good for landlords”

Boris Johnson’s proposal to raise the 40 per cent tax threshold to £80,000 would be of particular benefit to landlords, according to financial commentator Paul Lewis. The significant loss to the treasury through tax normally collected on earnings of £50,000 would be offset by a rise in the NIC upper earnings limit to the tune […]

Emma Lundy

Brewin Dolphin poaches from SJP to expand West End office

Brewin Dolphin has announced the latest additions to its West End office Emma Lundy joins as wealth executive from St James’s Place, and Amy Pethers joins as a wealth adviser having worked previously at Kleinwort Hambros and Butterfield Private Bank. Brewin has already hired from Kleinwort Hambros earlier this year, when William Quantrill assumed the […]

Rule Britannia and blowing his own trumpet: The Wellesley Grove Journal

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services Rule Britannia!WGJ has enough manners not to talk religion and politics all that much, but is breaking that rule just for this week. Anyone who has been paying any sort of attention throughout the ongoing Brexit debacle has heard one or two […]

Investment Clock Economic Report

Read our latest Investment Clock Economic Report, ‘An Extended Cycle’, from Royal London Asset Management’s Senior Economist, Ian Kernohan, covering topics including the relationship between unemployment, wages and inflation and whether Brexit still means Brexit. Read the article here The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Johnson courts fund bosses on way to premiership

Front runner in the race to be prime minister Boris Johnson has courted wealthy private equity and hedge fund bosses in an exclusive breakfast meeting, according to Reuters. Johnson raised donations for his leadership campaign in the gathering last Tuesday, according to sources familiar with the matter. The breakfast took place at private members club […]

Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Transact parent appoints new chair

Transact parent Integrafin has appointed a new chairman. Richard Cranfield, a partner that magic circle law firm Allen and Overy, will join the board as a non-executive director and chair-elect with effect from today. Cranfield is set to take over the role of chair sometime around the end of Integrafin’s financial year after a handover […]

Tom Selby: Dashboard realities won’t meet expectations

Pushing through a half-baked offering without all the data is an unnecessary risk “Green light for dashboards in 2019 puts pension savers in the driving seat.” That was the triumphant headline atop a Department for Work and Pensions press release, confirming the flagship project will go ahead as planned this year. This green light was […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com