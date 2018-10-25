Money Marketing
View more on these topics

HMRC fails to enforce IFA tax ‘enabler’ penalties in first year

By

HM Revenue & Customs says new rules to stop advisers facilitating tax avoidance schemes are already having an impact just over a year into the new regime, but no fines have been levied yet.

Under last year’s Finance Act, any person who “enables” the use of abusive tax arrangements, which are later defeated by HMRC, could be hit with a penalty of up to 100 per cent of the fees they received.

The government made specific mention that the rules will include IFAs, as well as other types of advisers like accountants and legal counsel.

Money Marketing sent a Freedom of Information Act request to HMRC for information on how many IFAs had faced penalties to date, and how much they had had to pay back to the taxman, compared to other types of advisory firms.

The enablers penalties regime received Royal Assent on November 2017, so only affects tax arrangements entered into after that date, therefore HMRC says it has not yet levied any fines.

However, it says it is aware that some promoters have already shut down contested schemes with the new rules in mind.

HMRC says: “We have not yet charged an enablers penalty but the legislation is already having an impact. A promoter of tax avoidance announced in 2017 that it was closing down and no longer offering any avoidance arrangements or schemes. They quoted the enablers penalty as one of the reasons for their decision.”

‘IFAs as enablers’: How HMRC will target advisers behind tax avoidance schemes

Last July, Money Marketing asked HMRC for any estimates of how many advisers would be caught up in the rules and the volume of fines they would be likely to receive.

HMRC said that though it had “engaged with a variety of stakeholders, including those involved in the provision of financial advice, and considered the impact across all enablers including independent financial advisers” and “the impact of the proposed measure was then modelled and costed using a typical avoidance model involving the expected range of enablers, including but not limited to IFAs”, it was unable to provide a specific estimate.

Last year’s Budget showed the Government expectedto generate £50m from the measures in 2018/19, £20m in 2019/20, £20m in 2020/21 and £15m in 2021/22.

Recommended
5

SJP shares sliding as £100bn AUM mark approaches

Shares in advice giant St James’s Place are “irrationally” undervalued given the firm alone makes up 12 per cent of the advice market, analysts have said. SJP had £96.6bn in assets under management in August and is expected to surpass £100bn when it releases its interim report on Q3 later this month. Shares in the […]
2

Tom Selby: New DB transfer rules under the microscope

Despite pressure to come down on the market like a ton of bricks, the FCA has taken a measured approach to improving standards Another week, another barrage of headlines about an FCA intervention on defined benefit pension transfers. The regulator’s latest missive focuses squarely on the standards and processes advisers employ when carrying out pension […]

Phil Young: Four huge opportunities in open banking

Open banking could drive advice forward faster than anything else, although it is not without its risks You will have heard a few people talking about open banking lately, so what is it? Its origins are in yet another piece of European regulation – the second Payment Services Directive – and it was pushed along […]
1

The true cost of leaving a DFM

Exit fees can mean advisers are hit with high and unpredictable costs, but are they justified?   Many advisers have been caught out with the unexpected burdens that come with trying to leave a platform, and an increasing number of them are looking into the potential pitfalls that exiting discretionary fund manager services could bring as […]

Investment

European value’s revival in 10 charts

By Rob Burnett, head of European Equities, Neptune Value strategies have historically outperformed their growth counterparts, yet have suffered amid adverse market conditions in recent years. While value’s outperformance has returned, few funds are positioned for it. What’s behind value’s recent resurgence and will it last? View charts here Important information Investment risks Neptune funds […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA logo new 2 620x430
4

FCA spends £300,000 in battle to ban advice firm boss

The FCA has spent a total of £320,000 in legal fees pursuing a case to ban former TailorMade Independent chief executive Alistair Burns. The costs account for work on the case between August 2015 and October 2018, a Freedom of Information request by Money Marketing shows. An additional £7,500 was spent between April and July […]

Chris-Curry-700x450.png
1

Chris Curry: Solving the lost pensions problem

New research suggests the amount sitting in lost pension pots could be as high as £20bn There has been much discussion lately around the significant scale and impact of lost pensions. Pension freedoms have opened up the market to savers, providing them with more choice than ever before. But this has made it all too […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com