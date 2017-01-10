HMRC faces union backlash over office closure plans

HM Revenue and Customs faces a union backlash over its plan to shut dozens of local tax offices and set up regional centres instead.

HMRC wants to shut 170 tax offices and move to a system of 17 offices with a headquarters in London, leading to 5,000 job cuts.

Sky News reports that the Public and Commercial Services Union wants the project to be scrapped after the National Audit Office raised concerns over the plans.

The NAO is worried about the cost of the scheme and possible harm caused to HMRC services.

The spending watchdog also says HMRC’s promised efficiencies of the new project were double what the genuine figure would be.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka says HMRC must overhaul its plans.