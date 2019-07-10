Money Marketing
View more on these topics

High net worth advised fear a Corbyn-led government

By

Jeremy CorbynA Labour-party government under leader Jeremy Corbyn is of more concern for the advised population than the ongoing impacts of Brexit, according to deVere Group.

Chief executive Nigel Green says the UK’s high net worth in particular will be looking to “Corbyn-proof” their finances.

He says: “Since the beginning of the year a large and growing number of clients are telling our advisers that for their wealth, they fear the damaging impact of a Jeremy Corbyn-led government more than Brexit.

“Should the Brexit turmoil continue, and the Conservatives keep losing ground to Labour, it can be reasonably expected that a considerable amount of our clients will move their assets outside of the UK.”

Major concerns for the advised population under a Corbyn government include increased inheritance taxed, income taxes, stamp duty and capital gains tax increases and the potential roll-out of capital controls, he adds.

Brexit’s monetary impact on finance firms hits £4bn

Advised clients are also increasingly concerned pensions tax reliefs would face the chopping block.

Green says: “Rightly or wrongly, Corbyn is seen as a bigger threat to high net worth individuals’ wealth and the UK’s economic outlook than even Brexit.

“To counteract the damaging effects of these policies on their wealth, more and more of them will be actively considering established, legitimate overseas opportunities to create, build, and importantly, protect their wealth in the coming months.”

Recommended

Financial services has ‘responsibility’ to fight illicit behaviour

Financial services providers have an important role to play in the fight against illicit finance, a leading British diplomat has said. British high commissioner to Cyprus Stephen Lillie has urged the UK and Cyprus financial sectors to strengthen their partnership to tackle the issue head on. Speaking at a conference on combating illicit finance in […]

ABI board chair steps down after Zurich resignation

The Association of British Insurers is on the hunt for a new chair after having to terminate Zurich executive Amanda Blanc’s appointment. Blanc resigned as Zurich Europe, Middle East and Africa and bank distribution chief executive last night, having only been with the business since last September. In a statement, Zurich applauded Blanc for “driving […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Tim Venner

Investment uncovered: Charles Stanley business development director on exploring a client’s financial world

Charles Stanley business development director Tim Venner outlines the benefits of in-house bespoke investment management Could you explain how you approach investment management – is it in-house, do you outsource it or combine both? We approach investment management primarily with an in-house solution for our clients. Our approach is based upon the client’s circumstances and […]

Royal London AM bolsters responsible investment team

Royal London Asset Management has made two appointments to its responsible investment team. Carlota Garcia-Manas and Beth Goldsmith both joined the company this week as analysts. Garcia-Manas has been hired as a senior analyst and will be responsible for leading the company’s engagement strategy. She will work with the wider Royal London Group to develop its […]

Second jobbers eye advice sector

One in four employees is considering opportunities in the financial advice sector, reflecting a growing interest in planning as a career, according to Openwork. A nationwide study by the network found those between 25 and 45 were most likely to move into advice, with men being 12 percentage points more likely than women. One in […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com