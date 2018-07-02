Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Hermes sells majority stake to Federated Investors

By

Hermes has completed the sale of a majority stake in its business to US fund giant Federated Investors.

Federated has bought a 60 per cent interest in Hermes, which is best known for its envinromental, social and governance funds, for £246m.

A provision for excess regulatory capital brings the total cost of the deal up to £259.9m. Hermes’ headquarters will remain in London.

The deal was made possible after the BT Pension Scheme announced it would sell its majority stake in Hermes in April.  The BT Pension Scheme retains a 29.5 per cent interest following that deal, whilst Hermes management holds a 10.5 per cent interest.

Federated president and chief executive officer Christopher Donahue says: “As environmental, social and governance considerations play a growing role in investment portfolios, we look forward to bringing Hermes’ well-performing ESG integrated investment strategies to US investors―through institutional separate accounts, mutual funds and ESG-related consultancy services.”

Federated is one of the largest US fund houses, managing $392.2bn (£298.9bn) in assets across its 108 funds.

Hermes manages £33.6bn in assets and provides both active investment management and stewardship services.

Both firms have said the deal will contribute to global expansion of their ranges.

Hermes chief executive Saker Nusseibeh says: “Today, Hermes joins with Federated to form a truly global asset manager―dedicated to active management―with mutually beneficial distribution capabilities that leverage both Federated’s extensive network of financial intermediaries in the US and Hermes’ fast-growing client base in the U.K, continental Europe and Asia.”

Recommended

Quilter completes sale of single-strategy OMGI business

Quilter has completed the sale of Richard Buxton’s single-strategy business Old Mutual Global Investors to TA Associates for £583m. The firm says in a stock exchange announcement the total consideration  comprises an upfront cash consideration of £576m and an additional £7m of deferred consideration which will be received by 2021. Quilter listed as a standalone […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
3

Hargreaves lures customers with cash back offer for pension switches

Hargreaves Lansdown has written to customers offering a variety of cash rewards if they transfer £5,000 or more of their savings to the provider. An email seen by Money Marketing shows the offer expires on 29 June and says to customers “it is easy to transfer your other ISAs, pensions and investments to Hargreaves Lansdown”. […]

Offshore amnesty could bring in 5bn

The Government’s amnesty for UK taxpayers with undisclosed offshore bank accounts could net the Treasury up to 5bn.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-Handshake-Meeting-Deal-Low-Angular-700x450.jpg

Lighthouse renews deal with 140,000-member union

National IFA Lighthouse Group has renewed its deal to give advice to the members of union Prospect for another three years. Prospect has 142,000 members and Lighthouse will give retirement, mortgage and investment advice. Lighthouse also has affinity deals with Unison, BA Clubs, Fostertalk and the Royal College of Nursing. Lighthouse signs advice deal with […]

Court ruling opens banks up to £18bn in PPI payouts

A court ruling could result in banks paying up to £18bn in compensation to customers missold payment protection insurance. The Financial Times reports on a Manchester County Court hearing in June where the judge decided a couple was entitled to get all of the 76 per cent commission they paid back in compensation. The FCA […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com