Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Henry Tapper: ‘We’ve really made a mess of DB transfers’

By
Tapper-Henry-First Actuarial-2013
First Actuarial director Henry Tapper

First Actuarial director and British Steel campaigner Henry Tapper has criticised the role of unregulated introducers in encouraging unsuitable defined benefit transfers out of the scheme.

Tapper has been heavily involved with Operation Chive, the pro-bono adviser-led initiative to give help and guidance to steelworkers after the British Steel Pension Scheme’s collapse left them vulnerable to transferring against their best interests.

Speaking at Money Marketing‘s Retirement Summit last week, Tapper noted that while a number of regulated advisers had stopped trading due to unsuitable transfers, lead generators played a key role in funnelling clients to transfer specialists in exchange for a marketing fee.

Tapper said: “The lead generators got to work. They were brilliant. The first thing that they managed to do was get into the plant and start speaking to the foreman. They said to the foreman: ‘If you get us someone at our sausage and chip suppers we’ll pay you £80. If that person then becomes a client, we will pay you even more.'”

“We had process driven advice. We had people able to take 20 or 30 leads in a week and somehow or other make a recommendation that quickly. TVASs were being shipped off to specialists, quotes were being sent off by courier, [IFAs] had never, ever been looked after so well.”

Nic Cicutti: Advisers over-fearful of FOS decision-making on DB transfers

Though many cash transfers were valued only at 25 times the pot, lower than the 40 times or higher transfers that have been seen in the rest of the market, Tapper said the financial position and experience of the steelworkers meant that they were bound to have taken the cash value in most instances.

The average cash in hand offered to steelworkers was £400,000, after a change in the discount rate, when younger clients in particular saw transfer values double, breeding a “buy now while stocks last” mentality.

Tapper cited examples where he had met workers who could not understand the documentation provided because they are illiterate.

Tapper says: “We were dealing here with really, really, really vulnerable people. People who thought that a £30,000 pension was worth £30,000. When they found a £30,000 pension was worth £750,000, they thought bingo…All my Christmases have come at once.”

Trustees have admitted they underestimated the volume of transfer value requests they received, according to Tapper, but he also noted that there is significant difference in estimates of DB transfer volumes and where the investments end up between regulators, government agencies and private companies.

“We have really made a mess of this,” he said.

Recommended

Gregg-McClymont-NAPF-Conference-700.jpg
1

Gregg McClymont: Expect big change on pensions

Crystal ball gazing is not recommended. Best left to astrologists and their followers. But a reader asked me a question recently which caught me short: what happens from a regulatory perspective when hundreds of thousands of people with little or no investment experience start retiring each year on defined contribution-only pensions and move into drawdown? […]

UK equity fund outflows continue

UK equity finds saw net retail outflows of £142m in April, according to latest figures from the Investment Association. Overall, retail investors put £2.4bn into investment funds in April, with £931m going into Isa accounts. AJ Bell personal finance analyst Laura Suter says since Brexit £7.9bn has poured out of UK stock market funds, with […]

Calculating Savings
8

Solving the contingent-charging conundrum

Contingent charging has come under intense scrutiny from the FCA and the question of whether or not it should be banned has divided the adviser community. But there is also wide divergence in exactly how models work across firms, how much advisers are charging and when exactly contingent fees are levied. There are those who […]

Magnifying-Glass-And-Text-Kindle-Contract-700x450.jpg

FCA drops life insurance probe into Scottish Widows

The FCA has dropped its investigation into Scottish Widows in relation to its thematic review into the fair treatment of longstanding customers. The regulator says there is “insufficient basis” for taking any enforcement action against the provider. The FCA says it will be raising a number of issues uncovered as part of the investigation with the […]

Neptune India: three stocks we’re buying & the one we’re not

By Kunal Desai, Head of Indian Equities The Neptune India Fund’s investment process serves as a key differentiating feature of the portfolio versus its peers, contributing to its significant outperformance under Manager Kunal Desai’s tenure. Focusing on industry disruption, accounting quality, liquidity and corporate governance, Kunal sets out three stocks that he’s buying in the […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Money-UK-Currency-House-Monopoly-Property-480

Trade body’s decision to split property sector could still trip advisers up

While the Investment Association’s decision to split its property sector category will make it easier for advisers to compare information, they will still need to review the funds carefully, commentators warn. The Investment Association is dividing its property sector into separate UK Direct Property and Property Other sectors from 1 September. Hearthstone Investments fund manager […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com