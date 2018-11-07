Henry Tapper: TVCs will aid ambulance chasers

Money Marketing
FCA rules designed to make advice on defined benefit transfers more suitable for clients and reduce misselling will not work, says Henry Tapper.

At the Pension Debate in London today the First Actuarial director said the transfer value comparator tool introduced in October will not make claims against IFAs less likely.

This is because Tapper’s actuarial firm is finding the calculation to replace benefits for some young scheme members under the new regime has increased transfer values from £400,000 to £700,00 in some instances.

Such high values could increase the chance of misselling and help claims management companies launch actions against IFAs.

Tapper added the cost of compensation will be pushed onto the Financial Services Compensation Scheme with IFAs accounting for a greater share of the liabilities over the next few years.

He also said everyone is waking up to the challenge of managing DB transfers better as £36.8bn was transferred out of final salary schemes last year.

Furthermore the lessons of the British Steel Pension Scheme where many members were targeted by rogue advisers and introducers remain to be learned.

Tapper said: “The lesson of Port Talbot for trustees is they have to organise members around something when there is huge transfer exercise and that is social media.

“The justification for not putting in a transfer helpline in the context of BSPS was British Steel had no history of transfers. But there will be more situations like this in the future and we as actuaries need to reposition ourselves.

“Actuaries are probably the gatekeepers to trustees and actuaries can help the right IFAs meet the trustees.  Port Talbot has changed our thinking but more should have changed in the past year.”

File image of a pension savings pot
7

British Steel IFA compensation payouts top £500k

IFA Active Wealth, which found itself at the heart of the British Steel Pension Scheme saga, has cost the Financial Services Compensation Scheme more than half a million pounds so far, Money Marketing has learned. Data provided to Money Marketing about the firm that was declared insolvent in February shows the lifeboat fund has awarded […]

British Steel member communication review findings set for autumn

The Pensions Regulator’s review into the British Steel Pension Scheme’s communication with members will make a number of recommendations in a forthcoming report. Money Marketing can confirm the review led by former Money Advice Service boss chief executive Caroline Rookes will produce a report this autumn. It will include a number of recommendations on how […]

Danger-Stop-Warning-Sign-700x450.jpg
1

FCA issues fraud warning over collapsed British Steel IFA

The FCA says fraudsters falsely claiming to be from the watchdog are contacting former clients of collapsed advice firm Active Wealth. According to a warning published yesterday fraudsters have been offering to assist the individuals to claim compensation for missold pensions and investments. Active Wealth went into liquidation in February and attracted attention for its […]

brexit
6

FCA: Tell clients about post-Brexit changes to service

The FCA has told firms to make clients aware of changes to products and services that will come about after Brexit. Speaking at the Third UK Brexit summit, FCA international director Nausicaa Delfas said while the regulator is preparing for all the possible scenarios, they expect individual firms to do the same. Delfas (pictured) says: […]

Guide

Guide: reporting to the Pensions Regulator — what and when?

Johnson Fleming has published a step-by-step guide demonstrating the importance of record keeping and reporting, and how it can ensure you operate a successful scheme. The guide takes you through some key questions you need to ask and identifies the information you need to obtain. The topics include: why you need to keep records and the benefits of doing this; registering your scheme; what information you need to record to ensure you meet the Pensions Regulator’s requirements; and what items need to be recorded and when.

  1. Mr Boleyn PFS 7th November 2018 at 1:52 pm

    I really do not agree that actuaries are well placed to choose which advisers should assist DB scheme members.

