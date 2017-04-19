Henderson retail outflows hit £1.4bn in Q1

Henderson saw £1.4bn in net outflows from its retail business in the first quarter of 2017, with £200m in net outflows from its UK retail arm as at the end of March.

The UK Property fund saw “modest” outflows, although the UK Absolute Return and emerging markets offerings were in demand, the firm says.

In the US, the mutual fund range saw £200m in outflows as investors shunned non-US assets such as the International Opportunities and European Focus funds while the Sicav range saw £1bn in outflows due to investors’ concerns over Europe.

Overall, 85 per cent of outflows took place in the first two months of the year, with retail sentiment improving in March and continuing in April, the firm says.

The institutional side saw £400m in net outflows, which the firm attributes to “one-off redemptions” following the restructure of its global equities offering ahead of Henderson’s merger with Janus, adding that new business won in April has countered the outflows.

Assets under management increased to £103.1bn, up from £101.0bn in December, on the back of positive investment performance and currency gains.