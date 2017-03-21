Henderson and Janus reveal board structure post-merger

Henderson Global Investors has revealed the structure of the 12-strong board which will run the firm following the merger with Janus Capital Group.

In October, Henderson and US-based Janus announced they were to merge to create a company with $320bn assets under management.

Henderson chairman Richard Gillingwater will chair the board following the merger, which is expected to complete in May. Janus chair Glenn Schafer will be deputy chairman.

Henderson’s Roger Thompson and Phil Wagstaff, the chief financial officer and global head of distribution for the combined group, will step down from the board but will still be part of the executive committee.

Non-executive directors Timothy How and Robert Jeens will retire from the Henderson group board.

Other members of the Janus board of directors – Jeffrey Diermeier, Eugene Flood Jr, Lawrence Kochard and Tatsusaburo Yamamoto – will be part of the new board.

Janus chief executive Richard Weil and Henderson head Andrew Formica, who will also join the board, and will be co-chief executives at the firm, as previously announced.

The same co-chief executive approach has been adopted by Standard Life and Aberdeen when announcing their £11bn mega merger deal this month, subject to approval.