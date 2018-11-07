Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Helping solicitors with inheritance tax and pensions

Focus on the foreground only. Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England.

Clare Moffat, Head of Business Development, Royal London, looks at how you can help solicitors understand the implications of IHT on pensions and how this can affect their clients.

Do your solicitor connections understand the changes to death benefits and the implications they might have? It’s important solicitors aren’t straying into giving financial advice.

Why now more than ever?

Inheritance tax (IHT) statistics published on 27 July 2018 stated that “IHT receipts totalled £5.2bn in 2017/18; an increase of 8% (£388m) compared to 2016/17”.

More and more people are paying IHT so planning’s more important than ever. Estate planning solicitors know that pensions normally aren’t subject to IHT, but what about those circumstances where they are? This is where you can help them through the complexities of IHT and pensions.

When is IHT payable on pensions?

Pension freedoms have helped make pensions even more attractive, by allowing them to be cascaded through the generations. If the pension’s a discretionary defined contribution scheme then these aren’t normally subject to IHT. But when is it payable?

Contributions

Contributions aren’t usually lifetime transfers but they‘ll be subject to IHT if:

The member knows they‘re ill and in the last two years they’ve increased their contributions. For example from £100 a month to £1,000 a month. This would be a transfer of value as they’re knowingly trying to move IHT-able estate to an IHT-friendly environment.

The contributions are being made to someone else’s pension. IHT won’t apply if there’s a valid exemption, such as the annual exemption of £3,000 or the normal expenditure from income exemption.  Otherwise the contributions are potentially exempt and the normal seven year rule applies.

The estate is entitled to benefit or binding nomination

There are situations where there’s a contractual entitlement for the estate to benefit. Examples of this are: retirement annuity contracts which aren’t under trust and guarantee payments or arrears due from an annuity contract. In addition, if the member had the right to bind the scheme then the benefits are subject to IHT. Find out more about the difference between discretion and direction.

Transfers

Since pension freedoms, we’ve seen an increase in transfer values with many clients transferring their defined benefit (DB) schemes. Sometimes this can be as a result of ill-health. If a client has no dependants and stayed in the DB scheme then benefits would cease on their death. However, if they transfer to a discretionary defined contribution (DC) scheme, their beneficiaries can benefit.

Any transfer or switch, if DB to DC or DC to DC, is a transfer of value. IHT may be payable if the transfer or switch happens within two years of death.  If the member knows they’re terminally ill and their life expectancy is less than two years then they aren’t going to live to see their retirement savings. Technically they could transfer to a scheme where death benefits are paid to the estate and IHT would be automatically due. The IHT payable is calculated by working out 40% of the loss to the estate. This is less than 40% of the transfer value, but it can still be a substantial amount. HMRC look at this on a case-by-case basis.   The situation in relation to DC to DC transfers is also complex. The publication of the Staveley case judgement on 16 October, which HMRC won at the Court of Appeal, may have an impact. Next month’s newsletter will have a discussion about the implications of this case.

What can you do to help?

If a client visits their solicitor in ill-health and wants a will drafted, then this is the time for the solicitor to ask them about any changes they‘ve made to their pensions. The solicitor should find out:

  1. What type of scheme it is
  2. If they’ve made any changes in the last two years
  3. If they’ve made any contributions for others in the last seven years

Knowing the answers to these questions will help when winding up the estate and calculating the IHT payable. It’s important that you can help your solicitor connections to be armed with as much information as possible to help prepare the client and their beneficiaries.

Recommended
6

Berkeley Burke loses High Court appeal against FOS

Embattled Sipp provider Berkeley Burke has lost its judicial review in a landmark High Court ruling published today. The ruling is over a longstanding dispute between Berkeley Burke Sipp Administration and the Financial Ombudsman Service. The judgment establishes with greater certainty whether Sipp providers have a duty of care to vet unregulated investments for their […]

Financial education
1

LIBF: Our adviser re-evaluation exam will be rigorous

The London Institute of Banking and Finance has begun development on its “rigorous” re-evaluation exam equivalent to the Chartered Insurance Institute’s offering. Money Marketing reported on LIBF’s communication with members in September about its interest in developing an equivalent to the CII’s newly-launched  Level 4 adviser re-revaluation exam  LIBF managing director of corporate and professional qualifications, Brian Wilkinson […]
1

Budget 2018: Govt tightens entrepreneurs relief rules

Chancellor Philip Hammond has decided not to scrap entrepreneurs relief, but has made conditions for qualifying stricter. To ensure it is going to genuine entrepreneurs, the government will extend the minimum qualifying period from 12 months to two years. However, Hammond said he wanted the UK to be a leading global player in global technology, so […]

Budget briefcase illustration

Budget 2018: Personal allowance and higher rate tax thresholds increased

The personal allowance will rise to £12,500 from April 2019, chancellor Philip Hammond has announced in today’s Budget. This means a basic-rate taxpayer will pay £1,205 less tax in 2019-20 than in 2010-11. The higher rate tax threshold will also increase to £50,000 in April 2019, a year before expected. It was announced 1m fewer […]

Boosting our annuity strategies

Targeting annuity purchase in lifestyle strategies isn’t anything new but we’ve just lifted the bonnet and injected an enhancement shot into the end-point of these solutions. The recent volatility has shot short-term volatility into equity markets and painted a very turbulent backdrop but we’re also equally faced with a stressed fixed interest environment. This can […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Jason Wykes: Transfer value comparator confusion

The new calculation to be used when advising on DB transfers is riddled with dangerous uncertainties It has been over a month since advisers have had to start including a transfer value comparator when advising on a defined benefit pension transfer. In its consultation last year (CP17/16), the FCA said consumers did not understand the […]

Intelliflo backs tech adoption but more admin staff needed

Adviser back-office provider Intelliflo says firms which use its full suite of software offerings are £112,000 in revenue better off per adviser every year. This is compared with advice firms only using part of its offerings. The firm’s Intelligent Office system is currently used by 31.2 per cent of financial advice firms including national IFA […]

Stewart-Ford-500x320.jpg

Keydata boss: I have been a victim of injustice

As he loses an appeal against a £79m fine and receives a ban from the FCA, Keydata founder Stewart Ford provides an exclusive statement to Money Marketing protesting his innocence In the matter of “Stewart Owen Ford and Mark John Owen v The Financial Conduct Authority: [2018] UKUT 0358 (TCC) – Gov. UK” 1.                  I do not […]

Comments

    Leave a comment