Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Help to Save take-up disappoints among poor

By

Only one in 27 of people eligible for the government’s new Help to Save scheme have so far applied to take part, the Times reports.

The scheme was set up 12 months ago to try and encourage poor individuals into putting money aside.

While 100,000 have made a deposit to date, this is just a fraction of the 3.5 million people entitled to working tax credit or universal credit that are eligible for the scheme.

There are also 32,000 accounts of the total 132,000 opened that are yet to see any savings paid into them.

The scheme offers up to 50p in top ups for every £1 saved, with a maximum over four years of £1,200.

HM Revenue & Customs told the Times: “Independent research has shown that Help to Save is effective in encouraging people to save, and has made saving seem achievable, affordable and worthwhile. However, we recognise that saving with Help to Save might not be appropriate for all of the eligible population at any one time.”

Recommended

Pay rise-2015
1

FTSE CEOs see pay drop by 15%

FTSE 100 chief executives have seen their pay fall to its lowest level in five years, according to the FT. Deloitte analysis of filings in the latest season of annual general meetings shows the median pay for chief executives was £3.4m in the last financial year, down from £4m in the previous period. It is […]

Argentina: the end of the Macri administration?

Alberto Fernandez, the Peronist opposition candidate, won Argentina’s presidential primary election by a far wider margin than expected on Sunday. Fernandez, whose ticket included former president Christina Kirchner as running mate, received nearly 49% of the votes, well ahead of incumbent Mauricio Macri with 33%. The nearly 16 percentage point gap was much larger than […]
1

Nutmeg sees ‘positive’ reaction to advice service

Digital wealth manager Nutmeg says interest in its £350 flat fee advice service has been positive since its launch nearly 10 months ago, despite low numbers. Speaking to Money Marketing, a spokeswoman says Nutmeg has received around 400 enquiries for its advice service in the last six months. Comparatively, more than 1,000 people had registered […]

So what does Pensions Dashboard mean for advisers?

Next in our series on Pensions Dashboard, Ian Macintyre, Strategic Insight Manager at Royal London, looks at the impact on the market for advice. Nobody really doubts that Pensions Dashboard will be good for most consumers.  What’s less talked about is the impact on the market for financial advice.  It’s clear that there will be […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Ombudsman appoints ex-MAS head to new interim role

The Pensions Ombudsman has appointed former head of the Money Advice Service Caroline Rookes (pictured) to be the first interim chair. In her role she will help the board improve its governance to better reflect the organisation’s transformation, both in terms of size and the complexity of its work, as recommended by the tailored review. […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Mr Boleyn PFS 2nd September 2019 at 10:16 am

    this is a nice incentive but it doesn’t give people the money that they need to save when they cannot afford their over-priced rent, and when they have no disposable income left at the end of each week/month. Poverty is rife in the UK and that is why so many people cannot take this scheme up.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com