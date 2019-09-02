Help to Save take-up disappoints among poor

Only one in 27 of people eligible for the government’s new Help to Save scheme have so far applied to take part, the Times reports.

The scheme was set up 12 months ago to try and encourage poor individuals into putting money aside.

While 100,000 have made a deposit to date, this is just a fraction of the 3.5 million people entitled to working tax credit or universal credit that are eligible for the scheme.

There are also 32,000 accounts of the total 132,000 opened that are yet to see any savings paid into them.

The scheme offers up to 50p in top ups for every £1 saved, with a maximum over four years of £1,200.

HM Revenue & Customs told the Times: “Independent research has shown that Help to Save is effective in encouraging people to save, and has made saving seem achievable, affordable and worthwhile. However, we recognise that saving with Help to Save might not be appropriate for all of the eligible population at any one time.”