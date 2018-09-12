Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Govt launches new Help to Save account

By

The government has launched a new NS&I account to help those on low incomes build up a rainy day fund and encourage savings habits.

The new account known as Help to Save is available from today and can be opened until September 2023.

It will reward savers with an extra 50p for every £1 saved and means over four years a maximum saving of £2,400 would result in an overall bonus of £1,200.

The account is administered by HM Revenue and Customs and was launched after an eight-month trial, with over 45,000 customers who deposited over £3m.

It is open to UK residents who are entitled to working tax credit and receiving working tax credit or child tax credit payments.

Lifetime Isa one year on: Will a colourful product fade away?

It is also available to those claiming universal credit and have a household or individual income of at least £542.88 for their last monthly assessment period.

Payments from universal credit are not considered to be part of an individual’s household income.

Economic secretary to the Treasury John Glen says:Savings should not be a luxury, they are an essential part of planning for the future. But for some, putting away even a tenner each month can be a tough habit to get into.

“Whether you’re saving up to take the family on a much-needed holiday, or to take the next step in life, Help to Save is designed to make saving possible for every hardworking person in this country.” 

Recommended

Paper chain family held up to sunset

NS&I pledges closer links to advisers

NS&I has reaffirmed its commitment to working closer with financial advisers as it lines up a series of service improvements for later this year. In its annual report, released this morning, the government-backed savings bank confirmed that its plans earlier this year to give financial advisers telephone access to clients’ NS&I holdings had gone to […]

iPhones

NS&I launches client reporting tool for advisers

NS&I has launched a new client reporting service for advisers as it pledges further help for IFAs frustrated at accesses to its products. Head of intermediary relationships Andrew Pike says the tool on its Adviser Helpline will save time for advisers tracking down client information and “make NS&I easier to do business with”. NS&I courts […]

General-Business-Handshake-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg
4

NS&I courts adviser business by improving access

NS&I is looking to improve its relationships with advisers as it plans a raft of measures to improve how easy it is for IFAs to see their clients’ investments with the state-owned savings bank. In response to adviser frustrations that they cannot easily access valuations, maturity dates or other information on client investments with NS&I, […]
1

Auto-enrolment arrives but is it a done deal for small firms?

When business secretary Vince Cable told the Liberal Democrat party conference he had defeated the Tory “headbangers” who “find sacking people an aphrodisiac”, there was little doubt who he was thinking of – Adrian Beecroft. The Beecroft report, which was commissioned by the Government and published in October last year, contains a series of radical […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Phil-Young-700x450.jpg
1

Phil Young: How machine learning will shake-up advice

Machine learning will transform underwriting, fund management and regulation, and could shake-up advice too Having heard the phrase “machine learning” a number of times, it had never occurred to me that I had no idea what it meant. I had assumed it was a figure of speech; consultant speak for “a bit better at sums […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com