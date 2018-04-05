Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Helena Morrissey: More women will drive better investment results

By

The large gender pay gaps reported by fund management firms come as no surprise, but are a painful reminder of how far the industry has to go before reaching anything like gender balance.

Our profession remains highly male-dominated. Tilney’s fifth annual review of UK retail fund managers showed the highest proportion of women yet – but this is still less than 10 per cent.

The scarcity of female money managers really matters – for investment results, for connecting with clients and for our ability to attract the best talent.

I’m often asked to prove the business case for gender diversity – and point out that there’s certainly no business case for 90 per cent of one gender running things.

Empirical studies do suggest that female investors tend to perform at least as well as men, but more compelling are studies around the collective intelligence of teams, showing not just a correlation but a causal relationship between better gender diversity and improved results.

Weighed down: New data sheds light on investment industry gender pay gulf

Within the industry, there is little argument about this: 50 firms have formed the Diversity Project, a collaborative, intensive effort to attract and retain diverse talent.

Our biggest challenge is to break the chicken-and-egg problem. The industry is not just male-dominated, but perceived as ‘traditional’ in other respects.

Many people are unaware of what we actually do, do not see any social purpose to our work, the way we actively engage with companies and think beyond just the numbers.

To really close the gender pay gap, we need to engage in the issues of the day, to demonstrate our social value and actively develop our existing diverse talent.

The big breakthrough won’t happen overnight, but I am more confident than ever before that the commitment – and opportunity – is there.

Fund management can be a great career, not just for women but for anyone who wants a balanced life. Ultimately, it’s all about performance, not hours at a desk.

Helena Morrissey is head of personal investing at Legal & General Investment Management

Recommended

Boardroom-Hire-Hiring-Appointment-General-700x450.jpg

Diversity and pay under spotlight in new UK corporate governance rules

UK-listed companies face tighter rules around executive pay, diversity and shareholder votes under a shake-up of the UK Corporate Governance Code. The Financial Reporting Council released its proposed changes to the code today in response to a Government green paper released late last year. The FRC says boards need to be more specific about actions […]

Technology-People-Moving-Business-Finance-700.jpg
1

Middle managers must not shirk diversity responsibilities

A BlackRock director has urged middle managers at other large fund groups to work harder to improve their diversity agendas. Speaking at an LGBT conference organised by City & Financial Global, BlackRock director and senior portfolio manager Andrew Lennox said managers of all levels at the asset management giant were incentivised to promote inclusion and diversity. […]

Treasury under fire for lack of diversity at Bank of England

The committee wants answers on the gender divide of the Bank of England’s committees The influential Treasury select committee has threatened to stop endorsing appointments to the Bank of England unless the Treasury starts nominating a more diverse range of candidates. Chair Nicky Morgan has written to Chancellor Philip Hammond demanding the Treasury publish the […]

InvestmentFinanceCurrencyPiggyBank480

Brazil: The recovery remains intact

The Brazilian investment case has transformed dramatically over the past eighteen months. Back at the beginning of 2016, the market was under pressure from both international and domestic factors. The Chinese economy was slowing, which resulted in a precipitous fall in commodity prices, and the US Federal Reserve was beginning to raise interest rates, with […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg

L&G committee criticises lack of action on high legacy charges

Legal & General has received a positive report from its independent governance committee, but concerns remain over how long it is taking to rectify high charges in legacy products. While the committee, which includes former Investment Association chief executive Daniel Godfrey, ruled that overall most members are offered good value for money, excessive costs for […]

Comments

    Leave a comment