Health Shield launches new and improved health and wellbeing benefits

As part of its commitment to help even more companies improve employee wellness and productivity, award-winning health cash plan and wellbeing provider Health Shield has announced a raft of new and improved health benefits.

From early diagnostics, detection and screening services to rehabilitation and the extension of home care support to parents, Health Shield’s range of health cash plan solutions and enhancements are designed to help businesses foster a happy and healthy working environment, in turn reducing absenteeism and presenteeism, leading to greater business productivity. Additionally, a new online benefit and resource hub now makes these additions and improvements more accessible to members.

According to business-led charity Business in the Community (BITC) the need for employers to invest in health and wellbeing is more essential than ever, considering changing demographics, the increase in mental health problems, obesity and diabetes plus rising workplace pressures: “The UK productivity puzzle has many components but engagement and wellbeing are a significant factor.”

Health Shield’s new initiatives include:

mywellness – a new online benefit and resource hub for members: a one-stop-shop for benefits and a host of resources to encourage members to improve their lifestyle and everyday health and wellbeing.

Jonathan Burton, Health Shield chief executive, said: “We listen to what our corporate clients and brokers want and we’re constantly innovating to provide market-leading benefits in a competitive market, to all our members.

“These developments represent part of an ongoing series of initiatives aimed at helping more employees to be happy, healthy and to fulfil their potential and in doing so improve the productivity of our corporate clients.”