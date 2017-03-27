Head to head: Should all platforms charge flat fees?

With a number of platforms revamping their pricing structures in recent months, two providers go head to head to tackle the fixed vs percentage costs debate.

Alliance Trust Savings chief executive Patrick Mill

The case for flat fees

When it comes to platform services, flat fees are the only fair option.

First, they have less of an impact on long-term investment returns. Fees can make a huge difference to the value of an investment over time, especially a larger one.

Looking at a £150,000 investment – assuming growth of 5 per cent a year and a 0.8 per cent ongoing fund charge – after 20 years an investor paying a flat fee of £10 a month could be about £20,000 better off than with a platform charging 0.35% a month.

Second, flat fees are more transparent. Percentage fee providers are effectively changing their cash price to the customer every time money is added and as markets go up and down.

While it might be written in plain sight that the platform cost is, say, 0.35 per cent of the investment, how many customers can work out how much that adds up to in pounds and pence?

Our research found that 32 per cent of investors think they don’t pay anything for investment administration. And of those who knew, 71 per cent did not know how much.

With flat fees, it’s always clear exactly how much you need to pay.

Third, ad valorem charging is essentially a tax on wealth. A platform service is, at its heart, an administration service. It provides tools to select and manage investments, keeps records and completes transactions to order.

It does not cost ten times more to service a £500,000 Isa than a £50,000 one. Equally, servicing a £5,000 ISA is not a tenth of the cost of a £50,000 one. With a percentage fee, customers with larger portfolios are effectively subsidising the smaller portfolios. With a fixed, flat fee, everyone pays the same and covers their own costs.

I can’t understand how anyone in the industry believes it’s fair to charge wealthier customers more for the same service.

From a platform perspective, it just makes sense. Flat fees reflect the costs of the services provided and in a scalable way that doesn’t expose the provider to changes in market value. It makes for a more stable commercial model.