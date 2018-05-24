Has the FCA forgotten about the advice gap?

Robos came under fire this week, with an FCA review finding serious failings in terms of suitability and disclosure. Adviser comments soon followed, praising the regulator for finally getting tough on automated advice.
Here are a few extracts from the FCA:
- Some firms did not make clear whether their service was advised, non-advised, discretionary or non-discretionary.
- Many firms offering online discretionary investment management services did not properly evaluate a client’s knowledge and experience, investment objectives and capacity for loss in their suitability assessments.
- Firms should consider how to improve the amount and quality of client information collected during the auto advice process.
- Firms need to make sure client information is not materially out of date, inaccurate or incomplete when undertaking a decision to trade.
- Firms should consider how their processes and record-keeping might be improved to limit potential harm to customers.
Nowhere on the FCA web page or in the trade press articles and adviser comments that followed does the term “advice gap” appear. Nor is there any mention of the UK savings gap estimated at over £300bn by the International Longevity Centre.
FCA robo review a wake-up call for the industry
These are the real problems robo advice should be targeting but nobody seems to be measuring progress against these challenges. Instead, the FCA is busy subjecting robos to the same scrutiny it applies to face-to-face advice firms.
Some advisers see this as entirely appropriate and I am sure they, along with the FCA, would argue the regulator has no choice but to implement the rules as written.
The thing is, those rules need to be re-written to reflect a new reality in the wake of RDR. There are up to 10 million UK consumers who are no longer able or prepared to pay the cost of traditional advice services but who urgently need to save if they are to have any prospect of a decent retirement. These are the people robo advice needs to help.
They do not care about legal definitions. They do not know about investing. They do not want to spend hours doing psychology tests. And the far greater harm they face is not investing rather than choosing the wrong investment.
What they need is a better return than cash for a little bit more risk via mainstream assets and at a lower cost than traditional channels. All of this is entirely feasible and could be offered seamlessly to the mass market by high street banks based on data they already know about their clients without requiring lengthy fact-finding or risk questionnaires.
The FAMR scorecard: Has flagship reform closed the advice gap?
The only problem is, that would require a serious shake-up of the regulatory rulebook. Rules that make it possible to rely on data an organisation already has about its clients – the way Amazon does. Rules that allow the regulator to assess and kitemark low risk products – the way the New Car Assessment Programme works. Rules that enable a robo advice firm to have its algorithms audited and approved – the way the International Standards Association works.
Instead, we got the Financial Advice Market Review from a regulator that seems systemically incapable of seeing the bigger picture.
Kevin Okell is founding director of Altus Consulting
Singing from the same songsheet.
In November 2017, Professor Stephen Hawking issued a chilling warning about the imminent rise of artificial intelligence. During the new interview, Professor Hawking warned that AI will soon reach a level where it will be a ‘new form of life that will outperform humans.’
There is a move afoot to bring the delivery of financial advice into the 21st century. After all with the smart phone, tablet and virtual reality all breaking through boundaries, why should financial advice not find itself in the vanguard of change?
It should work, could work, but will not work until something very simple yet clearly requiring a considerable volte-face takes place.
So, here’s a thought for you lovers of Steve Jobs and even Ned Ludd.
This may take a little of your time but bear with me please.
Steve Jobs reckoned that “Older people sit down and ask, ‘What is it?’ but the boy asks, ‘What can I do with it?”.
Smart technology exists and is readily available in the average home. Algorithm based analytics are there, right now, to deliver for the mass market an automated method of providing the average family with the ability to self medicate their financial ailments and prescribe a solution.
This happens in many areas of web based life today so why not financial services?
The elephant in the room of progress is the word ‘advice’. Because in the financial services world where products are delivered/ sold/ distributed by the intermediated channel the buck of responsibility always stops with the financially weakest part of the process, the advisory firm.
Product failure, rather like design failure in modern airliners, is unheard of. With an airplane the crash blame is pretty much always directed at the pilot.
Robo or automated solutions should work, it is all in the ‘math’? Very complicated algorithms drive the customer to a very specific outcome.
This is where it gets complicated because at the moment should the algorithm prove in five, ten or fifteen years to have had an unforeseen glitch regulatory retrospective retribution will rain down on the advisory firm, not the maker of the programme.
There is a simple solution to a complex problem.
That is to have the algorithms certified as fit for the purpose they were designed for.
Fit for purpose accreditation already exists in other areas of regulation. Aircraft cannot fly in UK airspace without CAA approval. Drugs are certified as fit for purpose and prescription with the Medicines & Healthcare products
Regulatory Agency.
So why can the FCA not approve automated advice models as fit for purpose?
The answer according to Andrew Mansley at the FCA, who I spoke to at some length at the PFS Festival, is that it would be “anti competitive”.
What!!!!!!
There are examples of this very same if not exact statement being used to create chaos and detriment in this industry. The Maximum Commission Agreement springs to mind. For those new to the world of financial services this is an essential read
For those with not enough time served in this industry, you should know that from the late eighties increased commission levels from larger distribution channels were being sought after the OFT got rid of the Maximum Commission Agreement (MCA) as it was seen to be anti-competitive.
I suspect the real reason would be that, in the words of Hector Sants, not known to Mr. Mansley it would seem, “if the regulator was to take responsibility for it’s actions, nobody would want to do the job”.
The FCA needs to consider the following simple steps to improve the embrace of automated opportunities.
All robo models should apply to the FCA for approval, that approval will certify what the programme can and cannot do and rather like a fully automated vehicle.
The FCA approval will apply to the algorithms and the programme
Any changes, upgrades would require a certification upgrade.
The robo technology would require PI cover for any unforeseen failures and not the adviser firm.
The advisory firm would NOT be responsible for any advice/ guidance failure of the robo programme as part of the FCA sign off.
In October last year, Professor Stephen Hawking warned that artificial intelligence could develop a will of its own that is in conflict with that of humanity. With this in mind, the advice responsibility buck stops with the technology provider and not the adviser
Put these in place and both the regulator and the software house would think very carefully about failure, the adviser could engage with more consumers with confidence restored.
We can always dream?
What the FSA forgot when implementing RDR was that all those lovely clients who have good pensions and investments IFAs deal with now were those very people who bought commission based products many years ago when they were young and had little money to pay for separate fees for advice.
The RDR rules have disengaged the younger generation who don’t save. Remove the distribution costs (commissions) and hey presto you remove the distribution. SIMPLES!
Whether the advice gap exists or not is up for debate ?
Advice channels are out there for the consumer, however there are some major stumbling blocks one has to traverse to get to it or them !
As for the FCA, i think they are more than happy for these to stay in place, therefor an mention of advice gap any gap even the Watford gap whistles past their ears.
The advice gap is (if you will) Shrodingers Cat its neither alive or dead until you actually open the box to see …
Harry Katz posted this in relation to another article, but I think it is highly relevant here:
“UK working population is about 26 million add about 10 million retirees. 90% are either in deep debt or have no facility to save. This leaves about 3.5 to 4 million who take advice. I guess that’s plenty for the financial advice community.”
I have been lifting the lid on a lot of big data analytics and also on the levels of AI that is regarded as AI at the moment, and I don’t particularly want to demoralise those optimists trying to make progress, but truly, it isn’t very good. I could have written some of the decison tree stuff with Bayesian feedbacks that passes for “clever” systems when I was six years old, using a Sinclair ZX Spectrum.
Most big data analytics people are barking entirely up the wrong trees too. They are using it for “balance of probability” work, in the same way traditional insurance underwriters have always done (eg young driver – more likely to have an accident) and it sort of makes sense. When you start applying trends, and tendencies from big samples to small subjects (eg one person), the whole thing completely unravels. Actuarially an 85 year old is 57% dead, and yet, well they are either 100% or 0% dead in the real world.
To the unitiated (and I hate to condemn more than 99% of people to this category) who don’t have the numerical, logical and computer systems skills to appreciate what is and isn’t going on in so called AI systems at the moment, it all looks and sounds like magic. The FCA are right to be sceptical. When you listen to the BBC, a repository for dreamers with little scientific training if ever there was one, you’d get the impression that driverless cars were just round the corner. Actually they are decades away, if even that soon, and anyone working on the project will tell you that they are really only at the “driver assistance” stage at best. And this is where robo advice systems are too. Sorry, but telling the poor, that they are too poor for proper advice so they should talk to a dalek is not going to be the solution anytime soon.