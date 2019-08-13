Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Hartley Pensions buys collapsed Sipp administrator

By

The joint administrators of GPC Sipp have sold it to Hartley Pensions for an undisclosed sum.

Adam Stephens and Henry Shinners of Smith & Williamson were appointed as joint administrators of GPC with the consent of the FCA on June 11, 2019.

The deal was completed on August 12 and transfers the Sipp and SSASs books to Hartley.

GPC Sipp specialises in the provision of technical and administration services to Guardian Pension Trustees Limited, which acts as the corporate trustee of Sipps and SSASs.

It administers around 3,200 Sipps and around 50 SSASs, with a total investment value of roughly £130m.

Hartley is part of the Wilton Group, and manages more than £1bn of clients’ assets.

Lead administrator Adam Stephens says: “We are pleased to confirm the sale of the business to Hartley, which will provide continuity of service to GPC’s clients.  We recognise that the insolvency of GPC may have been unsettling to clients.”

Recommended
1

NHS pension reforms should inspire wider rethink experts say

The government should consider broader pension tax reforms on the back of its proposal to allow NHS doctors more flexibility about how they save, experts say. Earlier today HM Treasury announced it will review how the tapered annual allowance supports the delivery of public services such as the NHS. The government also said it will […]

Zurich IFA platform one for ‘blue chip’ players

Zurich’s retail platform, which is reportedly up for sale for more than £50m, will be one for the “blue chip” market participants, according to Embark’s chief executive. The Swiss insurance firm has not commented directly on the speculation but insisted it remains “fully committed” to supporting financial advisers and their clients. Industry sources have suggested […]
1

Documents circulate for Zurich ‘platform sale’

A document package which details the reported “up for sale” status of Zurich’s adviser platform is being circulated, Money Marketing understands, as rumours run rife about the future of the business. An information memorandum is “going around” but Zurich has refused to comment about any potential deal. Ever since the Swiss insurance giant decided to […]

The changing employment landscape and its impact on saving for the future

Labour markets are in the midst of a seismic shift. Self-employment is rising. Contractor employment is rising. More people than ever are working flexibly, in a booming ‘gig economy’. And, on top of all this, increased life expectancy is seeing people remain in employment for much longer too – even after they’ve taken retirement. With […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Paying with British currency

Mini bond investors demand answers over outstanding interest payments

Investors holding money with Blackmore Bonds continue to express concerns that late interest payments have still not been made, despite contradictory communications from the mini bond provider. Money Marketing previously reported that Blackmore Bonds, which closed to new business in April, uses the same marketing company that promoted investments on behalf of the now collapsed […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com