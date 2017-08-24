Hargreaves’ Wealth 150 picks fail to deliver across sectors

Money Marketing

Hargreaves Lansdown’s recommended funds list has delivered top picks in the UK Smaller Companies and China sectors new analysis shows.

But despite the Wealth 150 claiming a “strong track record of selecting the best funds in each sector” the list has failed to find funds that outperform in seven sectors, with the worst results in the Global Equity Income and Flexible Investment sectors.

Overall the average fund in the list, which includes products like Woodford Equity Income, EdenTree Higher Income and Lindsell Train UK Equity, has outperformed their sector 12 per cent since the Wealth 150 launched in 2003.

Funds recommended from the UK Smaller Companies sector have delivered 46.8 per cent more than their sector, while for the China sector this is 31.1 per cent.

Hargreaves Lansdown head of research Mark Dampier says he expected the number of funds on the list to increase over time, but it has instead shrunk, launching with 141 active funds, but now listing 77 active options and 13 trackers.

That’s because there’s only a limited pool of talented managers with proven track records out there, and we believe that managers who outperform are lucky until proven skilful,” Dampier says.

But there are seven sectors where the the Wealth 150 recommendations have underperformed.

Flexible Investment funds in the list have underperformed their sector 13.7 per cent, while Global Equity Income funds have underperformed 10.9 per cent.

“We haven’t got everything right,” says Dampier. “For instance we have found it difficult to find active managers investing in US large caps who have consistently added value, and this is one area where our fund selections haven’t lived up to our expectations.”

The recommended funds list hasn’t included a US active fund since the beginning of 2013 as a result. The average North American fund in the Wealth 150 has underperformed the sector by 4.5 per cent.

However, while there are 13 trackers on the list, Dampier notes that since the Wealth 150 launched the average FTSE All Share tracker is now 28 per cent behind the index as a result of the compound effect of charges.

“Fund management charges for some tracker funds have come down considerably of late, which should help to reduce this drag on performance, but it will still be present to some extent,” Dampier says.

Average outperformance or underperformance by sector in the Wealth 150

IA Sector

Average active W150 vs sector

Average active W150 vs index

Average active W150 vs average tracker fund

Absolute Return

-2.4%

-5.5%

 

Asia Pacific Ex Japan

11.6%

-2.3%

15.4%

China/ Greater China

31.1%

44.0%

 

Europe Excluding UK

17.6%

13.8%

25.6%

European Smaller Cos

3.6%

1.0%

 

Flexible Investment

-13.7%

-4.1%

 

GBP Corporate Bond

4.5%

1.0%

1.6%

GBP High Yield

2.2%

-5.8%

 

GBP Strategic Bond

13.5%

8.2%

 

Global

5.1%

-10.5%

-4.6%

Global Bonds

5.8%

11.0%

 

Global Emerging Mkts

14.2%

3.8%

 

Global Equity Income

-10.9%

-6.0%

 

Japan

11.8%

1.3%

13.5%

Mixed Investment 0-35% Shares

2.3%

0.8%

 

Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares

4.0%

-5.4%

 

Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares

13.1%

-3.9%

0.0%

North America

-4.5%

-8.6%

-7.1%

North America Smaller Companies

-2.2%

-4.3%

 

Specialist

-5.2%

2.2%

 

Technology & Telecoms

-6.3%

-6.5%

-26.7%

UK All Companies

23.5%

13.9%

26.8%

UK Equity Income

8.2%

3.3%

 

UK Smaller Companies

46.8%

55.3%

 

Overall Wealth 150

+12.0%

+6.5%

+13.5%

