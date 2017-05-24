Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Hargreaves questions Vanguard LifeStrategy performance

Discount broker claims low-cost D2C entry will not pose a threat

By
Hargreaves head of investment research Mark Dampier

Hargreaves Lansdown is encouraging investors to rethink their due diligence on Vanguard’s £5bn LifeStrategy range, arguing its success may not last over future market cycles.

As the giant US fund manager launches its UK platform for direct clients this month, Hargreaves head of investment research Mark Dampier says investors should reconsider how well some of Vanguard’s “clever” passive strategies would do in tough periods.

Speaking to Money Marketing, Dampier says: “Vanguard have done well because they haven’t done anything.

“Their LifeStrategy range is a very good idea and very straight forward but they don’t make any decisions and, because they’re heavily weighted towards the US – a great spot to be in the past five years – that’s helped them…But most active funds have been
underweighting the US, if anything, because it is overpriced.

“So the real question is: is that going to go well in the next five years?”

Advisers back Vanguard D2C launch but point to flaws

He adds: “Some of Vanguard’s strategies have just started at the right time and whether that will continue, and whether people will have the conviction to stay with it when it is not working so well, even though the cost is cheap, I don’t know.”

Vanguard’s range was launched in 2011. The Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity fund has returned 34.8 per cent over three years versus the 26.6 per cent of the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector. It beat the equivalent BlackRock Consensus 70 fund which returned 29.7 per cent over the same period.

Hargreaves’ share price dropped more than 8 per cent on the day Vanguard announced its UK direct platform.

Most Read

Recommended

Emerging-Market-Growth-Growing-General-700x450.jpg

BlackRock beats Vanguard to top European ETF ranking

BlackRock has retained its position as the dominant ETF player in Europe with its iShares range, leaving rival Vanguard far behind in the rankings, Morningstar data shows. As of December, iShares has €253bn (£215bn) assets covering almost half of the ETF European market share. ETF providers db X-trackers, Lyxor, UBS ETFs, Amundi ETF and Vanguard […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest careers

IFA

Buckinghamshire - £35,000 + package OTE c£75,000

Comments

There are 5 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Rob Wood 24th May 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Mark, it seems as if you have not carried out any detailed due diligence on Vanguard Lifestrategy but instead formed your opinion based on conjecture and hearsay.

    Considering your words influence thousands of investors it is my opinion that this is somewhat irresponsible.

    I’m not convinced your opinion is entirely impartial given that you run your own multi-manager funds that directly compete with Lifestrategy.

  2. Rob Wood 24th May 2017 at 12:52 pm

    “But most active funds have been
    underweighting the US, if anything, because it is overpriced”.

    Turns out most of them were wrong then!

  3. Darren Cooke 24th May 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Now they no longer get kick backs from active funds I thought HL had given up on their policy of kick the passives, seems not.

    Vanguard launched LifeStrategy in the UK almost 6 years ago. As previously noted either active managers have been wrong and underweighted the US for the whole 6 years or they have only recently moved to that position to anticipate a correction but actually have missed even higher returns.

    Perhaps it is time for Mr Dampier to draw his pension, maybe a nice little SIPP with a nice cheap Vanguard fund in there will do.

  4. Andrew Wood 24th May 2017 at 2:33 pm

    MEOW!

    • Mark Edley 24th May 2017 at 4:27 pm

      I agree Andrew – I feel Mark Dampier is trying to recover the 8% drop and people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. I never comment adversely about any provider or investment fund manager and maybe Mark should adopt the same ethics? This is after being comfortably outperformed by a passive fund comparing it to the HL Multi Manager Balanced Managed fund…..

Leave a comment