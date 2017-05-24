Hargreaves questions Vanguard LifeStrategy performance

Hargreaves Lansdown is encouraging investors to rethink their due diligence on Vanguard’s £5bn LifeStrategy range, arguing its success may not last over future market cycles.
As the giant US fund manager launches its UK platform for direct clients this month, Hargreaves head of investment research Mark Dampier says investors should reconsider how well some of Vanguard’s “clever” passive strategies would do in tough periods.
Speaking to Money Marketing, Dampier says: “Vanguard have done well because they haven’t done anything.
“Their LifeStrategy range is a very good idea and very straight forward but they don’t make any decisions and, because they’re heavily weighted towards the US – a great spot to be in the past five years – that’s helped them…But most active funds have been
underweighting the US, if anything, because it is overpriced.
“So the real question is: is that going to go well in the next five years?”
He adds: “Some of Vanguard’s strategies have just started at the right time and whether that will continue, and whether people will have the conviction to stay with it when it is not working so well, even though the cost is cheap, I don’t know.”
Vanguard’s range was launched in 2011. The Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity fund has returned 34.8 per cent over three years versus the 26.6 per cent of the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector. It beat the equivalent BlackRock Consensus 70 fund which returned 29.7 per cent over the same period.
Hargreaves’ share price dropped more than 8 per cent on the day Vanguard announced its UK direct platform.
Mark, it seems as if you have not carried out any detailed due diligence on Vanguard Lifestrategy but instead formed your opinion based on conjecture and hearsay.
Considering your words influence thousands of investors it is my opinion that this is somewhat irresponsible.
I’m not convinced your opinion is entirely impartial given that you run your own multi-manager funds that directly compete with Lifestrategy.
Turns out most of them were wrong then!
Now they no longer get kick backs from active funds I thought HL had given up on their policy of kick the passives, seems not.
Vanguard launched LifeStrategy in the UK almost 6 years ago. As previously noted either active managers have been wrong and underweighted the US for the whole 6 years or they have only recently moved to that position to anticipate a correction but actually have missed even higher returns.
Perhaps it is time for Mr Dampier to draw his pension, maybe a nice little SIPP with a nice cheap Vanguard fund in there will do.
MEOW!
I agree Andrew – I feel Mark Dampier is trying to recover the 8% drop and people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. I never comment adversely about any provider or investment fund manager and maybe Mark should adopt the same ethics? This is after being comfortably outperformed by a passive fund comparing it to the HL Multi Manager Balanced Managed fund…..