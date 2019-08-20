Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Hargreaves Lansdown investment committee chair to step down

By

Jayne StylesHargreaves Lansdown independent non-executive director and investment committee chair Jayne Styles will step down from the board on 10 October 2019, as she will not seek re-election at the company’s annual general meeting.

The fund supermarket said in a stock exchange statement yesterday that it does not intend to seek an immediate replacement for Styles “at this stage”, as it considers the composition of the board “will remain appropriate in terms of its size, independence, and diversity.”

It added, however, that a “NED search process currently underway.”

Robin Powell: Hargreaves has been selling a fantasy

At Hargreaves, aside from chairing the investment committee, Styles was a member of the audit, risk and nominations committees.

Until 30 March 2019, Styles was chief investment officer at MS Amlin, where she was responsible for running their global multi-asset and multi-manager portfolios, and was chief executive of MS Amlin Investment Management Limited.

At the end of March, Styles also stepped down from the Corporation of Lloyd’s investment committee.

Chair of Hargreaves Lansdown chairwoman Deanna Oppenheimer says: “It has been a pleasure to work with Jayne who has served on the board for the last four years.

“On behalf of the Company, I’d like to express my gratitude to Jayne for her dedication and contribution to Hargreaves Lansdown. We wish her every success in the future.”

Recommended
1

Choosing DFMs – client service drops while fees stay top

There’s been a seismic shift among advisers towards outsourcing the investment management part of their financial advice process. The main beneficiaries have been discretionary fund managers. Financial advisers have long held ambivalent views of DFMs. Many advisers have always struggled to see what value a DFM would add to their clients’ investment performance and still […]

Construction-Energy-Oil-Fuel-700x450.jpg

Creditor of London Capital & Finance primary borrower to repay £22.4m

The biggest borrower of collapsed mini bond provider London Capital & Finance will see its main creditor repay £22.4m worth of its debt. AIM-listed gas development and production company Independent Oil & Gas has announced its plan to restructure its debt that it is set to repay London Oil & Gas. As its primary borrower, […]

Fundsmith poaches IFA sales director from Franklin Templeton

Fundsmith has poached Franklin Templeton’s Scott Shivers to serve as its new IFA sales director. Shivers was previously a business development manager from Franklin Templeton, and will take over marketing responsibility to advisers investing for retail and high-net-worth clients as part of Fundsmith’s customer relationship team. Shivers’ sales background also includes stints at M&G Investments […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

WH Ireland makes former Ofgem boss as non-exec director

Wealth manager WH Ireland has appointed former Ofgem chief executive Alistair Buchanan as a non-executive director. Buchanan was formerly a partner at KPMG after training as an accountant there. He will serve on WH Ireland’s audit, risk, nomination and remuneration committees. Buchanan currently chairs the strategy committee and sits on the audit committee as a […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com