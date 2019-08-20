Hargreaves Lansdown investment committee chair to step down

Hargreaves Lansdown independent non-executive director and investment committee chair Jayne Styles will step down from the board on 10 October 2019, as she will not seek re-election at the company’s annual general meeting.

The fund supermarket said in a stock exchange statement yesterday that it does not intend to seek an immediate replacement for Styles “at this stage”, as it considers the composition of the board “will remain appropriate in terms of its size, independence, and diversity.”

It added, however, that a “NED search process currently underway.”

At Hargreaves, aside from chairing the investment committee, Styles was a member of the audit, risk and nominations committees.

Until 30 March 2019, Styles was chief investment officer at MS Amlin, where she was responsible for running their global multi-asset and multi-manager portfolios, and was chief executive of MS Amlin Investment Management Limited.

At the end of March, Styles also stepped down from the Corporation of Lloyd’s investment committee.

Chair of Hargreaves Lansdown chairwoman Deanna Oppenheimer says: “It has been a pleasure to work with Jayne who has served on the board for the last four years.

“On behalf of the Company, I’d like to express my gratitude to Jayne for her dedication and contribution to Hargreaves Lansdown. We wish her every success in the future.”