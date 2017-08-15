Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Hargreaves Lansdown FSCS bill falls by a quarter

By
ChrisHill_Hargreaves
Hargreaves Lansdown chief executive Chris Hill

Hargreaves Lansdown’s contribution towards the Financial Services Compensation Scheme fell by nearly a quarter this year, the broker’s annual results released today show.

For the year ended 30 June, Hargreaves paid £4.2m in FSCS levies, down from £5.5m the previous year.

FSCS levies are calculated on the amount of business a firm does in each of the lifeboat fund’s funding classes, for example pensions or investment intermediation.

Hargreaves’ net revenue increased from £327m to £386m, while post-tax profits improved from £177m to £212m. Assets under administration grew 28 per cent to £79bn.

Hargreaves says that the FSCS bill “benefited from £1.3 million of rebate received this year relating to the previous year’s charge.”

The firm’s results also show it has amassed 14,550 Lifetime Isa clients since launching in April, half of who had not used Hargreaves before, with £36m now invested in the product.

The firm noted that marketing and distribution costs had risen 28 per cent, topping £14m, partly due to the Lifetime Isa’s launch, but also its new mobile app, and new funds HL Select UK Income Shares and CF Woodford Income Focus.

Total operating costs at the firm were up nearly £20m on the year to £126.7m.

Hargreaves chief executive Chris Hill says: “We have had a good year for gathering new clients and assets as a result of our relentless focus on the exceptional service we provide. Key to this has been understanding the needs of our clients and expanding our range of solutions and services to help them.

“There are considerable challenges for people in the current saving and investment environment but there are also opportunities, and Hargreaves Lansdown is ideally placed to help people make their investment decisions with confidence.”

Recommended

1

Regulation: Do Mifid II and the GDPR have conflicting aims?

Two significant pieces of legislation are set to impact the investment management industry in the coming year; Mifid II and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). On the surface they appear to have conflicting aims, with the enhanced monitoring requirements under Mifid II seemingly incompatible with the enhanced data protection requirements of GDPR. Firms must […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Gold-Coins-700x450.jpg

OMGI launches first CoCo fund as convertibles demand rises

Old Mutual Global Investors has launched its first CoCos fund as new research suggests there is a resurgence in asset allocation to convertible bonds. The Old Mutual Financials Contingent Capital fund will be managed by Lloyd Harris and Rob James with 75 per cent in contingent convertible bonds, while 25 per cent will go to equity instruments, collective […]

1

Divided and conquering: Is regulators’ thinking joined-up?

With an increasingly complex pensions and investment landscape, it can be tough to know exactly who is responsible for what when it comes to regulation. The FCA’s remit in particular is widening, as it attempts to work through its own Brexit strategy, but also take on responsibility for promoting competition, overseeing consumer credit, and shortly, […]

Latest careers

IFA / Wealth Manager

Edinburgh, Perth & Glasgow - £35,000 - £45,000 + Benefit + Bonus + Flexible Working - Target Income £90,000 - £100,000 +

Comments

    Leave a comment