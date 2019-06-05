Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Hargreaves Lansdown freezes platform fees over Woodford fund fallout

By

Hargreaves Lansdown will waive its platform fee for clients while the dealing of Neil Woodford’s equity income fund is suspended.

The prolific manager’s largest fund was temporarily suspended on Monday, with St James’s Place having already pulled its £3.5bn mandate with Woodford Investment Management.

Hargreaves Lansdown says it is communicating closely with clients in the wake of the suspension.

Head of investment analysis Emma Wall says: “We have taken the decision to waive the platform fee on the Woodford Equity Income fund while dealing is suspended, effective immediately. We do not think it is fair to charge our clients a fee while they cannot trade in the fund.

“This is a frustrating and difficult time for clients and we are doing what we can to support them.

“We have been in communication with Woodford Investment Management to explain why we think this is the right thing to do and have put pressure on them to do the same.”

Trading record show Hargreaves’ head of research Mark Dampier sold roughly £5m worth of Hargreaves’ shares in the company in May.

The same month, Hargreaves issued a statement attributed to Dampier that though Woodford had underperformed recently, it was remaining patient and would keep the Equity Income fund in its Wealth 50 list.

The fund is expected to be out of trading for up to a month.

Recommended

FCA building FCA fees

FCA wins case against £1m fake forex investment scam

The FCA has won a case against a £1m unauthorised investment scheme. The High Court ruled last week that Xcore Capital Limited and Jonathan Chitty had taken at least £1m from investors, but only a small amount of the investors’ money was ever used for trading. Consumers gave money to Xcore in return for a […]
1

Karl Dines: How does your advice process stack up against peers?

New research explores how advisers are using their time and what can be learned from the most efficient While every adviser has certain processes and practices which are entirely their own, there are a number of things each has in common: a desire to find the best possible outcomes for clients, concerns about the impact […]
1

Quilter tool shows where unadvised investors go wrong

A scientific formula can tangibly quantify the benefits of taking advice over investing without help, Quilter says. The financial advice company has designed formula Adviser Delta which aims to quantify the value of advice by breaking down the benefits outside of investment return. Intrinsic chief executive Andy Thompson says the tool will allow advisers to […]

protect

A more personal approach to underwriting

Development Underwriter Toni Liddell talks about how changes to Royal London’s underwriting approach have resulted in products and services that better meet customers’ needs, including those with existing medical conditions. How would you describe Royal London’s approach to underwriting? Underwriting philosophy touches every part of our business – from product development through to claims. We […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

What does the future hold for chartered status?

With the title causing contention among advisers, the profession asks whether it remains the gold standard While Level 6 qualifications are often billed as one of the biggest differentiators between advisers in the profession, the debate over their relevance is continuous. Lauded as the “gold standard of financial planning”, holding chartered status continues to cause […]
1

SJP terminates Woodford fund deal after Equity Income suspension

Advice giant St James’s Place has terminated a £3.5bn management agreement with Neil Woodford in the wake of the suspension of his flagship Equity Income Fund. The mandate has been handed to Columbia Threadneedle and RWC Partners in a joint exercise. The funds include the UK High Income Unit Trust, UK Equity (Life and Pension), […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com