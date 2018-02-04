Money Marketing
Hargreaves Lansdown appoints former Barclays boss as chair

By

Business-Handshake-Meeting-Deal-Low-Angular-700x450.jpgHargreaves Lansdown has hired former Barclays retail banking boss and fintech expert Deanna Oppenheimer as its new chair.

Oppenheimer will replace Mike Evans when he retires from the board as non-executive chairman on February 7.

Oppenheimer also has non-executive directorships at Tesco, Whitbread, Axa and Worldpay and was previously in charge of retail banking at Barclays.

In a notice about the appointment, Hargreaves also highlighted Oppenheimer’s experience founding CameoWorks, an advisory firm which works with fintech businesses and other technology disrupters.

She will stop two of her roles by mid-2018 and Hargreaves says this will be announced by the respective boards at the appropriate time.

Chris Barling will also stand down as a senior independent non-executive director on February 7 and will be replaced by Shirley Garrood.

Hargreaves chief executive Chris Hill says: “We are delighted to announce Deanna’s appointment. The knowledge and experience that she has built up throughout her executive and non-executive career, with its focus around customer engagement and technology, make her an ideal chair to lead the board into our next phase of growth.”

Oppenheimer says: “Hargreaves Lansdown is an innovative market leader for very good reasons and I was immediately attracted by the people, their values and the client first culture.”

