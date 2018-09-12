Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Hargreaves Lansdown launches delayed cash product

By

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpgHargreaves Lansdown has rolled out a cash service tool after more than two years of delays.

The new service, Active Savings, will let users save money in cash alongside an Isa, Sipp or in general investments.

According to a Financial Times report, the launch follows a series of delays for the product which was initially expected on the market in 2016. However, it was rolled out to select customers 10 months ago.

The company has partnered with seven banks for the service, which is offering customers access to 19 fixed-term savings accounts.

Users must deposit a minimum £1,000 into a “hub” from which savings products will be allocated, with interest paid back into the hub.

Hargreaves Lansdown boss pockets £2.5m pay packet

Hargreaves Lansdown head of investment research Mark Dampier says the offering will help time-poor users.

He says: “Clients just don’t have time to chase the best rates – they just want consistently good returns, more choice and cash savings which are easy to manage alongside their investments and pensions.”

The Hargreaves platform fee of 0.45 per cent will not be charged directly to Active Savings users. Banks operating through the service will pay a commission of 0.25 per cent.

Recommended
7

True Potential put up for sale

Platform, fund management and advice business True Potential has been put up for sale, in a deal that could be worth up to £2bn, according to Sky News. It is reported True Potential has appointed bankers from Perella Weinberg Partners to deal with offers from prospective buyers. The company is owned 739 individual partners, with a […]

Equity release a growing market for solicitors – Pru

Research from Prudential conducted among UK private client solicitors shows a growing need for advisory work in equity release. Twenty nine per cent of solicitors believe demand for legal guidance in the area of equity release will increase in the next five years and over the last two years, one in four (26 per cent) […]

Brewin Dolphin hires another six for advice expansion

Discretionary fund manager Brewin Dolphin has continued its advice arm recruitment drive with another six hires. The appointments come from across the UK and include hires into Edingburgh, London and Belfast. Former Succession adviser Ross Belford and Edinburgh Wealth Management paraplanner Graeme Muir join in Scotland. There are also two more hires to Brewin’s London team, […]

Delivering advice and guidance in the workplace

Three advisers share their ideas and experiences of helping employees with their financial decisions The workplace is instrumental in engaging people to save for retirement. How are advisers helping employers provide advice or guidance to their employees? Telephone guidance Financial education provider and advice firm Wealth at Work recently launched a telephone guidance service to […]

Mark Page: “A good time to be a European fund manager”

With European markets picking up in early 2015, Mark Page, Artemis European Opportunities Fund manager, discusses the ‘macro’ drivers and whether the improvements are sustainable. Largely driven by economic stimulus by the European Central Bank, European stockmarkets have performed strongly so far in 2015. Mark discusses the relative merits and sustainability of ECB policy with […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Phil-Young-700x450.jpg
1

Phil Young: How machine learning will shake-up advice

Machine learning will transform underwriting, fund management and regulation, and could shake-up advice too Having heard the phrase “machine learning” a number of times, it had never occurred to me that I had no idea what it meant. I had assumed it was a figure of speech; consultant speak for “a bit better at sums […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Philip Castle 12th September 2018 at 1:37 pm

    So Banks operating through the service will pay a commission of 0.25 per cent when often the same banks pay less in interest to the customers who’ve banked with them for 30 or 40 years. Is that really TCF?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com