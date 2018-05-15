Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Hargreaves growth buoyed by platform transfers

By

Pile and a stack of coins with technical chart of financial instruments. A concept about currency trading or investing which investors must analyse and make the right decision for optimal profits.Hargreaves Lansdown has seen new net business hit £3.3bn in the first four months of this year.

In its Q1 trading statement released this morning, the company has seen 60,000 new clients in the period, with assets under management reaching £88.8bn as at 30 April.

The group attributes its Q1 growth to investment in its helpdesk, operations and technology teams.

Hargreaves chief executive Chris Hill says: “The consequence of this is that we are able to support stronger volumes of client activity while maintaining our leading reputation for client service.”

It says the growth in business in Q1 was driven by increased digital marketing, ongoing wealth consolidation onto the Vantage platform and continuation – “albeit on a reduced scale” – of transfers from competitor platforms.

Client numbers for the group have now hit 1,075,000.

Hill adds: “We believe continuing to make investments in client service and technology is crucial to the ongoing success of Hargreaves Lansdown.”

Recommended

Peter Hargreaves jumps into Rich List top 50

Peter Hargreaves has jumped to 42nd position on the Sunday Times Rich List, a climb of nine places from last year, after seeing his wealth grow £849m to £3.2bn. Hargreaves is no longer on the HL board but has kept a 32.2 per cent stake in the company – the value of which has reportedly […]

Hargreaves wins HMRC rebate tax battle

Hargreaves Lansdown will be able to return “loyalty bonuses” to investors tax-free after winning a legal battle with HM Revenue and Customs. The fund shop says at least £15m will collectively be returned to around 150,000 investors. HMRC has 56 days to appeal the decision of the Upper Tax Tribunal that loyalty bonuses are not […]

Offshore amnesty could bring in 5bn

The Government’s amnesty for UK taxpayers with undisclosed offshore bank accounts could net the Treasury up to 5bn.

Iain Chadwick

The Budget 2015: a brief overview

Following George Osborne’s delivery of his sixth Budget as chancellor and the last of this current parliament, we have provided a brief overview of the initiatives put forward in his statement, focusing on the topics that have an impact upon the pensions landscape, savings, personal taxation and businesses.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Profile: Magenta Financial Planning boss on encouraging more women to become advisers

Magenta Financial Planning managing director on the difficulties of diversity and promoting the profession There are a couple of misconceptions about Magenta Financial Planning. One is that it must be specifically targeting female clients because it has a pink logo; the other that because all its current staff are women, it must be a female-only firm. Not […]

Danby Bloch: Batten down the hatches for IHT review

Office of Tax Simplification report could trigger the biggest upset in estate planning for years If you think the biggest threat to inheritance tax planning is posed by Jeremy Corbyn and a possible Labour government, think again. The Conservatives are taking a long hard look at IHT and their aim is simplification. The Office of […]

Comments

    Leave a comment