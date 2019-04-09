Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Hargreaves and Share Centre take on £1.5bn of JP Morgan client assets

By

Hargreaves Lansdown and The Share Centre have agreed a deal to acquire up to 53,000 JP Morgan Asset Management clients with a total of over £1.5bn assets.

The deal comes as JP Morgan winds down its direct-to-consumer business to focus on own fund management.

The asset manager will offer up to 33,000 of its retail managed fund clients, with assets worth £765m, the chance to transfer their assets to Hargreaves Lansdown. The assets are mainly held in ISAs.

Visit the Money Marketing DFM Centre for the latest outsourced investment research, analysis and thought leadership

JPMAM Europe, the Middle East and Africa chief executive Patrick Thomson comments: “After due consideration and having worked closely with Hargreaves Lansdown in the past, we concluded they would be best placed to provide a high quality service to clients holding our OEIC managed funds as we cease the administration of ISA accounts.”

Additionally, a near  20,000-strong client book with some £750m assets under administration, predominantely held in investment trusts, has been agreed to be acquired by The Share Centre.

JPMAM head of investment Trusts Simon Crinage: “After careful consideration, we concluded The Share Centre would be best placed to offer a comprehensive, high quality client service, with an array of features and functionality which will provide an optimal outcome for JPMorgan investment trust clients.”

UK advisers in firing line as JP Morgan eyes staff cuts

The Share Centre said that it is now a “strong advocate of investment trusts” in a statement to the press today.

The Share Centre chief executive Richard Stone says: “I am delighted to announce the strategic acquisition of a book of accounts announced back in March is from J.P. Morgan, one of the world’s leading global financial services firms.

“It is a privilege to have been chosen by the company as the best home for their investment trust customers and we look forward to helping these customers work towards their investment goals.”

Recommended

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
106

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

SJP joins Protection Distribution Group

St. James’s Place Wealth Management has joined protection lobbying and standards body the Protection Distribution Group. The advice giant is the latest firm to sign up to the group, which was formed in 2016 to raise the profile of the protection industry and put forward positive suggestions for reform. Independent broker Essential Insurance has also […]
9

A day in the life of an SJP adviser

Lifting the lid on an advice network that continues to make waves “Infamous”, “fascinating” and “bizarre” are just a few of the words Money Marketing hears when the topic of conversation turns to St James’s Place. The Gloucestershire-headquartered advice network is home to almost one in every six advisers across the UK and is expecting […]
20

UFPLS vs flexi-access drawdown: drawdown wins by a country mile

If there is a straight choice between flexi-access pension drawdown and uncrystallised funds pension lump sum, flexi-access wins by a country mile in virtually every situation. The Treasury prefers to pronounce UFPLS as “uffplus”, presumably because the plus syllable lends a positive quality to this otherwise ridiculous expression. Most pension professionals prefer to pronounce it […]

Senior man is standing in the kitchen of his home with bills in one hand and a cup of tea in the other. He has a worried expression on his face.

Official figures show shocking disparity in pensioner incomes

Our recent analysis of HMRC figures has highlighted shocking disparities in pension incomes throughout the UK. Our recent analysis of HMRC figures has highlighted shocking disparities in pension incomes throughout the UK. HMRC’s Personal Incomes Statistics 2015-16 show that while the top ten local authorities for pension income are all in London or the South East, […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FSCS bolsters compensation for steelworkers

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has issued an update about its compensation decisions for British Steel Pension Scheme members affected by the failure of IFA Active Wealth. It comes ahead of a debate tomorrow in parliament led by MP Nick Smith about the steelworkers’ case. In January the FSCS said it would change the way claims […]

Billy Burrows: Three mistakes damaging client engagement

As advisers, we want to help people make the right decisions at retirement, but many people do not want to help themselves by properly engaging with us. People used to be more open to taking advice and more trusting of experts but there seems to be a lot less of that now. This has not […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com