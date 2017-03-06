Hammond plans long-term care reform and self-employed tax in Budget

This week’s Budget will unveil Government plans to overhaul social care and healthcare funding and raise tax rates for the self-employed, according to the Times.
The Budget statement will announce a £1.3bn windfall for councils over the next two years and will be found by cutting existing spending, not through taxation.
As well as the extra cash, Chancellor Philip Hammond will use the Budget speech to announce a review into finding a long-term solution to the issue of social care funding.
Possible options being explored by the Treasury include a ‘care Isa’ that gives consumers a way to save tax-free for their own care.
The Government is also considering letting people withdraw money from their pension pots tax-free to pay for healthcare.
The Times says others options on the table include setting a cap of £72,000 on the amount that citizens pay for healthcare, with the state picking up the rest.
An alternative system would see free healthcare up to a set limit, with further payments split between the individual and the state up to a certain level.
The Chancellor will also announce a 3p tax rise for the self-employed, with national insurance rates rising to 12 per cent.
Why not encourage people to insure against the costs of LTC by allowing tax relief on the premiums?
And why impose higher rates of tax on the self employed?
higher rate tax on self employed that are the hub of the country what an incentive just goes to show Hammod has no idea and here we go again use more of your pension for what it was not designed for
Is not the “tax rise” for self-employed merely an increase to NI to put self-employed on the same basis as employed, to reflect the fact they will get the same level of State pension in the future?
Kevin – yes this NIC increase just’ levels the state pension playing field’ now contracting-out has been abolished and has been well-publicised for some time now – so stating it is a tax rise is just journalistic headline grabbing, notwithstanding it is an overall tax rise!!!