Half of executives say Brexit has hurt their business

UK businesses have already been hit by Brexit, according to an Ipsos Mori survey.

The report shows 58 per cent of senior executives from 100 of the 500 largest companies said the vote to leave the EU has been negatively impacting their business, according to the Financial Times.

11 per cent said Brexit had had a positive effect on their business, while 31 per cent didn’t think it had made a difference.

“Business in this country is already feeling the pain of the economic upheaval of leaving the EU,” says Ben Page, chief executive of Ipsos Mori. “There is no sign that this is likely to ease this year.”

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she would prefer “no deal to a bad deal” when it comes to Brexit negotiations.

The Prime Minister is standing firm against ‘rebel’ Conservative MPs planning to vote for amendments during the third reading of Article 50 this week, according to the Telegraph.