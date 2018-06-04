Money Marketing
Sipp firm Guinness Mahon faces claims over unregulated introducers

InvestmentA law firm has issued five cases against Sipp administrator Guinness Mahon Trust Corporation over allegations it worked with unregulated introducers to facilitate non-standard investments.

Solicitor firm Anthony Philip James & Co says five claimants allege they were put into investments not suitable for their needs.

The cases relate to investments between 2013 and 2016, into schemes including Ethical Forestry and Global Plantations.

This is the latest case APJ has filed against a Sipp firm over allegations of misselling. It is also preparing to issue a further 20 cases against Guinness Mahon in the coming weeks.

APJ solicitor Glyn Taylor says FCA guidance issued in 2013 to remind Sipp providers of their regulatory responsibilities in relation to Sipp investments has not always been taken on board.

He adds: “What is of great concern is that while some Sipp operators heeded the warnings made by the FCA in not allowing investors to invest in non-standard assets within a Sipp, what’s clear in all our cases is that Guinness Mahon allowed high-risk non-standard investments to be made through the Sipp until 2016, long after the FCA highlighted that high-risk investments were unsuitable for retail customers.”

In addition to the cases against Guinness Mahon, APJ is also acting in 30 cases against Liberty Sipp.

Taylor continues: “In total, we’re currently working with over 1,500 clients in relation to missold Sipps. It’s clear that Guinness Mahon is not alone in not abiding by the regulations required by the FCA, and as a result a large number of investors have suffered. We believe that the current cases on our books are only the tip of the iceberg in relation to misselling of Sipp investments.”

Guinness Mahon did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.

Collapsed Sipp provider racks up £56m in compensation claims

Compensation claims against collapsed Sipp firm Lifetime Sipp Company have been valued at nearly £56m, with potentially more in the pipeline, according to its administrators. In a report published on Companies House today, Kingston Smith & Partners gives a breakdown of claims against the provider that went into administration earlier this year. Kingston Smith & […]
MPs grill FCA on supervision of Sipp providers

MPs have asked the FCA to explain what repercussions a Sipp provider faces if it fails to meet the regulator’s due diligence expectations. A letter from work and pensions select committee chairman and MP Frank Field to the FCA’s supervision director Megan Butler raises concerns about the role of Sipps in relation to defined benefit transfers. […]

Equity release a growing market for solicitors – Pru

Research from Prudential conducted among UK private client solicitors shows a growing need for advisory work in equity release. Twenty nine per cent of solicitors believe demand for legal guidance in the area of equity release will increase in the next five years and over the last two years, one in four (26 per cent) […]

Blending solutions to provide more income stability

Colin Simmons, Prudential Business Development Manager, writes about greater income stability through blending solutions with a Prudential Trustee Investment Plan (TIP). With the introduction of Pensions Freedom and choice, more advisers have been focusing on, and recommending income drawdown products for retirees. However,  the flexibility provided by no limits for drawdown income creates a problem […]

  1. Julian Stevens 4th June 2018 at 3:07 pm

    If the allegation that Guinness Mahon allowed high-risk non-standard investments to be made through its Sipp….long after the FCA highlighted that high-risk investments are unsuitable for retail customers cannot be rebuffed, GM may well find itself having to cough up a lot of money.

    Presumably and probably not unreasonably, its PII insurers will claim that their policy doesn’t cover the consequences of wilful disregard for rules laid down by the regulator.

