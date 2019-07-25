Guidance body starts recruitment for pension dashboard group

Chris Curry

The Money and Pensions Service has started recruitment for a steering group designed to provide strategic direction for the pensions dashboard.

The steering group will have 12 members, represent the interests of consumers and feed into the broader work of the industry delivery group led by Pensions Policy Institute director Chris Curry.

Maps says candidates must demonstrate expertise in areas such as consumer advocacy, pensions provision and information.

They will also require experience representing the interests of others as a member of a board, and experience representing their views to government and other stakeholders.

Applications will be accepted until 26 August, after which a shortlisting process will take place with a selection panel made up of the IDG executive, a Maps board member and a representative from the Department for Work and Pensions.

Appointments will be announced in the early autumn.

IDG principal of the pensions dashboard Chris Curry says: “I am pleased to be moving forward with the next step in the development of pensions dashboards in beginning recruitment for the steering group.

“Our aim is to have a group that incorporates the independent expertise of industry and consumer representatives who understand first-hand how people engage with their pensions.

“We anticipate a high level of interest from both industry and consumer representatives and look forward to bringing together a steering group that will play a key role in delivering a trusted service that enables innovative pensions dashboards, helping people to better engage with their pensions and retirement planning.”