Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Guidance body starts recruitment for pension dashboard group

By
Chris Curry

The Money and Pensions Service has started recruitment for a steering group designed to provide strategic direction for the pensions dashboard.

The steering group will have 12 members, represent the interests of consumers and feed into the broader work of the industry delivery group led by Pensions Policy Institute director Chris Curry.

Maps says candidates must demonstrate expertise in areas such as consumer advocacy, pensions provision and information.

They will also require experience representing the interests of others as a member of a board, and experience representing their views to government and other stakeholders.

Applications will be accepted until 26 August, after which a shortlisting process will take place with a selection panel made up of the IDG executive, a Maps board member and a representative from the Department for Work and Pensions.

Appointments will be announced in the early autumn.

IDG principal of the pensions dashboard Chris Curry says: “I am pleased to be moving forward with the next step in the development of pensions dashboards in beginning recruitment for the steering group.

“Our aim is to have a group that incorporates the independent expertise of industry and consumer representatives who understand first-hand how people engage with their pensions.

“We anticipate a high level of interest from both industry and consumer representatives and look forward to bringing together a steering group that will play a key role in delivering a trusted service that enables innovative pensions dashboards, helping people to better engage with their pensions and retirement planning.”

Recommended

BlackRock launches ESG tax-transparent funds

BlackRock has launched two funds with an environmental, social and governance focus, citing growing appetite among UK pension schemes for sustainable investment options. The funds are tax-transparent or authorised contractual scheme funds; these types of funds allow investors to benefit from the same tax treatment in respect of their income and gains as they would […]

Carpenter Using Plane In Woodworking Woodshop for article on Workplace pensions

What to expect from April’s contributions increase

Steve Webb, Director of Policy and External Communications Our latest policy paper looks at the potential impact of the upcoming statutory phasing increase, and how to help your clients. The first phase of automatic enrolment has been a huge success. One million employers have automatically enrolled around nine million workers into a workplace pension. When […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Rohan Sivajoti

Five minutes with…NextGen Planners’ Rohan Sivajoti

Co-founder of NextGen Planners Rohan Sivajoti overcoming the scandals that have scourged the profession, and getting proud youngsters into advice. Catch him speaking at the Money Marketing Interactive conference on 12 November in Harrogate. What makes a “next generation” advice firm? Tough question! Firstly, we’re firmly of the belief not to be too prescriptive or […]

Impossible to have faith in DWP policy, says Quilter

Newly reconfirmed Department for Work and Pensions secretary Amber Rudd needs to focus on restoring public faith by prioritising pensions policy, according to Quilter. After the confirmation that Rudd will stay on in her position following Boris Johnson’s cabinet appointments, Quilter head of retirement policy Jon Greer is calling on the DWP to lessen its […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com