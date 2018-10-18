RBS and Nest executives appointed to government guidance body board

Three directors have been named to the board of the newly-launched Single Financial Guidance Body.

The Department for Work and Pensions has appointed former National Employment Savings Trust chief executive Tim Jones and Royal Bank of Scotland director for products Moray McDonald as non-executive directors.

University of Bristol emeritus professor Elaine Kempson will also join the board.

Commenting on the appointments, minister for pensions and financial inclusion Guy Opperman says: “They bring a wealth of skills and experience that will help the new organisation and its leadership to deliver a quality, streamlined service under one roof, giving people the guidance and support they need to make informed choices.”

The appointments follow the earlier announcements of chair of Thurrock University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust John Govett as chief executive, and former FSA chief executive Hector Sants as chair.

The SFGB formally launched two weeks ago and brings together Pension Wise, the Money Advice Service and the Pensions Advisory Service.

It will work with the financial services industry’s various authorities on boosting public understanding of pensions and wider financial matters.