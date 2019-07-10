Guardian promotes Katya MacLean to interim CEO

Protection challenger Guardian has appointed Katya MacLean as interim chief executive. The incumbent chief executive Simon Davis is taking an extended sabbatical for personal reasons. During this time, he has stepped down from his director duties. Former chairman Peter Mann will take the role of executive chairman.

MacLean has been promoted from chief operating officer at Guardian. In 2011-2013 she was head of protection proposition at Lloyds bank.

Mann says: “Guardian has seen huge demand for its proposition at a strategic level.

“The number of major distribution agreements we’ve secured in our first nine months of trading is an acceleration of our original business plan. With this rapid take-up, there has been an associated increase in onboarding and servicing requirements, so we have refocused the team to meet these new objectives.

“I’m delighted to see Katya promoted; she has a fantastic reputation at Guardian. I look forward to supporting the team as executive chairman as we take the business on to further success.”

Guardian said it now has partnerships in place with “most leading distributors” and that its proposition is available on the IRESS, iPipeline, Synaptic and LifeQuote portals.