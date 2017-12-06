Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Guaranteed drawdown ‘like mixing oil and water’

By
Combining guaranteed income with flexible drawdown within products is like “mixing oil and water” Standard Life’s financial planning head says.

The withdrawal of a number of high profile firms from the guaranteed drawdown market is indicative of a conceptual problem with the product, as well as the costs of creating it, according to Alastair Black. 

Speaking at the Money Marketing in Focus conference in London today, Black said that the number of products to serve decumulation clients was not a significant issue in the market, and that guaranteed drawdown was not a silver bullet for retirement planning.

Also known as unit-linked guarantees, guaranteed drawdown combines the benefits of pension drawdown – where a client remains fully invested in the market – and an annuity, which provides a guaranteed level of income until death.

Hailed as a potential answer to the pension freedom challenge back in 2015, a number of providers have now withdrawn from the guaranteed drawdown market citing low take-up.

These include Metlife, Aegon and Axa – with Royal London and Old Mutual also stalling on their offerings.

The plans have been criticised for being too expensive for the benefits they provide, though research conducted by the Lang Cat last year found that over 25 years guaranteed drawdown generated higher income than drawdown and other “third-way” products.

Rather than innovation, some commentators believe helping consumers to fully understand existing choices is of primary concern, as “information overload” proves a significant problem in the pension market.

Also speaking at the event, Just head of sales technical Michael Lines said that standardisation of the tools used to look at drawdown products was essential.

He said: “Studies show that while financial and numeracy skills peak at 65, they begin to dip around 75, leaving people potentially vulnerable. A universal metric to compare different drawdown products is needed.”

Recommended

UK Currency Pound 480
3

Vanguard targets young investors with two new funds

US fund giant Vanguard has launched two additional target retirement funds aimed at younger investors who are just starting out in the workforce. The two funds, the Vanguard Target Retirement 2060 Fund and the Vanguard Target Retirement 20165 Fund, will invest in “low-cost, high-quality” equity and bond index funds and exchange traded funds. Vanguard has […]

Property-Building-Growth-House-Housing-700x450.jpg
9

Fidelity to relocate 650 staff as office closes

Fidelity International is to downsize its presence in the UK further as it plans to close its Kent office and relocate 650 staff by 2020. The asset manager, which currently operates in London, Surrey and Kent, says by 2020 it will move “the majority” of the 650 employees from Tonbridge, Kent to its Kingswood office […]

Woodford-Neil-700x450.jpg

Woodford dropped by another fund house

Architas has fully disinvested from the Woodford Equity Income fund within its six-strong £920m multi-asset fund range as it raises concerns over the manager’s current style, Money Marketing has learned. The firm has reduced the overall asset allocation to UK equities in the range as it decides to focus on fewer more “flexible” fund managers […]

Tax-Taxation-Blocks-700.jpg

For better or worse, or to save IHT!

Karen Playfair, Senior Marketing Consultant I recently got married, and my husband and I realised that as a result we should review our wills – not one of our most romantic moments, but possibly one of our more sensible ones! And even though we both previously had wills, it turns out that when you get […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg

Standard Life launches cashflow modelling for Wrap users

Standard Life is launching a new cashflow modelling tool for its Wrap clients in response to increasing need for pension transfer advice. The tool, developed by Focus Solutions, will be “data light” and easier to understand than many existing ones in the market, the firm claims. Standard Life Wrap advisers will use the new model to […]

Profile: Why Blue Sky’s boss set up advice in a coffee shop

Five years ago, Blue Sky Financial Planning managing director Gary Neild set up a coffee shop. But this was no ordinary coffee shop. Alongside a mouth-watering array of cakes and Belgian chocolates, The Coffee Lounge at Local Epicentre offers people in the West Moors area of Dorset advice on financial, legal and tax matters. “A lot of people thought I was mad – setting up a coffee shop […]

Latest careers

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Keith Davidson 6th December 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Not any old oil and not water. Think of it as extra virgin olive oil and fine balsamic vinegar. Not really mixing but blending beautifully when the proportions are right.

Leave a comment