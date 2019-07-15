Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Growing pains lead to job cuts at Guardian

By

Business-People-Leaving-Walking-Falling-Decline-Corporate-700x450.jpgProtection challenger Guardian has cut 12 jobs, which it attributed to its faster than expected success.

The company has not specified which roles have been affected but confirmed a consultation could lead to further cuts.

Guardian said in a statement: “The number of major distribution agreements we’ve secured in our first nine months of trading is an acceleration of our original business plan. With this rapid take-up, there has been an associated increase in onboarding and servicing requirements, so we’ve refocused the team to meet these new objectives.

“We’ve been recruiting into operations and underwriting, however because we are still a new entrant, to do this cost effectively, a small number of roles have been made redundant or are in consultation.

“These people changes reflect our new priority, which is to seamlessly onboard Guardian with each distributor and ensure a high level of service.

“Twelve roles have been made redundant and a small number of others are in consultation.”

Guardian chief chairman Peter Mann says: “We’ve been delighted by the market reaction to Guardian and the impressive number of strategic distribution agreements we’ve achieved. Because of this distribution success we are refocusing the team on what is now our top priority: a period of intense onboarding.”

The news follows the promotion of Guardian’s former chief operation officer Katya MacLean to interim chief executive. Incumbent chief executive Simon Davis is taking an extended sabbatical for personal reasons.

Recommended
1

Phil Wickenden: Marketing means more than telling and selling

Most organisations have someone they call the head of marketing but, unlike in the other departments, this person’s job is usually less strategic than it could be. That is often because the boss is not willing to let go of the decisions at the heart of marketing. They can be found holding on tight to […]

Former Standard Life Aberdeen chief eyes role with fintech firm

Former Standard Life Aberdeen chief executive Martin Gilbert is set to become chair of banking challenger Revolut, according to reports. The Financial Times reports that Gilbert, who helped found Aberdeen Asset Management and shared chief executive duties with Keith Skeoch after the firm’s merger with Standard Life, will soon take up the post after being […]

Second jobbers eye advice sector

One in four employees is considering opportunities in the financial advice sector, reflecting a growing interest in planning as a career, according to Openwork. A nationwide study by the network found those between 25 and 45 were most likely to move into advice, with men being 12 percentage points more likely than women. One in […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Clifton Bridge

Investment manager launches with DFM portfolio

Clifton Asset Management has partnered with Brewin Dolphin and Charles Stanley as it launched Eden Park Investment Management to provide discretionary fund management to advisers. EPIM received its direct authorisation from the FCA last month and will operate two model portfolio ranges – Brunel and Cabot. The Brunel range will be powered by Brewin Dolphin […]

chancellor

Hammond to step up no-deal Brexit warnings

Chancellor of the exchequer Philip Hammond has vowed to oppose a no-deal Brexit from the back benches, according to The Times. As well as a speech to civil servants last week, the chancellor also used his address at an all-staff Treasury meeting to tell his department they should not change their advice on the consequences […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com