Growing your business could be as easy as talking about protection on a human level

Cura Financial Services grew their protection business by 16.5% over 18 months by using a positive, human approach to educate clients on the value of protection. Emphasising the tangible benefits of additional support services like Scottish Widows Care is one way to show how some protection plans can help a policyholder and their family in the here and now. Talking about the practical advice and emotional support that a personal nurse adviser can offer provides a very human focus for the protection conversation. Cura’s Managing Director Kathryn Knowles shares her tips on how to have more positive protection conversations in a short film and case study from Scottish Widows.
For more insight from Kathryn Knowles on how to humanise your protection conversations, view the interactive case study from Scottish Widows.