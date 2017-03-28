Gresham House AUM rises 50% in 2016

Assets under management at boutique asset manager Gresham House have risen 50 per cent in 2016, the company’s annual results show.

The company, which transitioned from an underperforming investment trust to a specialist asset manager two years ago, had £363m AUM at 31 December compared to £242m in 2015.

The company’s revenues have also more than doubled to £4.3m from £1.4m in 2015.

The largest strategy for the asset manager is Gresham House Forestry, which has seen AUM grow by 20 per cent to £247m over the last year.

The asset manager also operates two listed investment companies: private equity strategy LMS Capital, which has a current market cap of £40.4m, and £30.4m Gresham House Strategic, which invests in UK smaller companies with “private equity style techniques” for portfolio construction.

Chief executive Tony Dalwood says the firm’s aim is to produce sustainable and increasing profits through growth in AUM.

“The positive recent developments accelerate our path to profitability in the nearer term and hence long-term value creation for shareholders. We continue to work on a number of organic and acquisition initiatives, including the recently announced Gresham House British Strategic Investment Fund with local government pension schemes and other long term investors.”