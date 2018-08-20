Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Gregg McClymont: What Australia’s pension scandals can teach us

By

McClymont-Gregg-Aberdeen-2017-CUTOUTAustralia’s defined contribution pension arrangement (known to Aussies as “super”) is the largest in the world, with assets of A$2.6trn – 144 per cent of GDP. Not bad for a system built from scratch in the early 1990s via mandatory employer contributions.

Those involved in delivering auto-enrolment here in the UK always saw super as an inspiration.

That is why the evidence from a triad of heavyweight official enquiries underway – Australia’s Productivity Commission investigations into banking and superannuation, and a Royal Commission into banking – is so important.

With its 20 years head start, the Aussie DC experience offers data points on what works and what doesn’t in workplace pensions.

In Australia, every pension fund is governed by trust law: a legal requirement to put members’ interests first at all times. But what is being revealed is that trust governance, while necessary, is not sufficient, especially where pension funds are commercial entities.

Should the tax-free lump sum be separated from pension decisions?

As senior counsel for the Royal Commission put it recently: “Trustees are surrounded by temptation, to preference the interests of their sponsoring organisations, to act in the interests of other parts of their corporate group, to choose profit over the interests of members, to establish structures that consign to others the responsibility for the fund and thereby relieve the trustee of visibility of anything that might be troubling.

“Their duties oblige them to resist all of these temptations. What happens when we leave these trustees alone in the dark with our money? Can they be trusted to do the right thing?”

Disclosures of misconduct by banks and other commercial providers have caused a sensation. Revelations so far include dead clients being charged for advice, not dead clients being charged for advice they never received, and definitely alive clients receiving conflicted advice from providers out to make a quick buck. Resignations from chief executive level downwards at banks and wealth managers have followed.

Australians had increasingly been voting with their feet even before these official enquiries, moving to not-for-profit funds because of their superior performance.

The top 10 performing pension funds across all time periods are from the not-for-profit sector. More widely, over the last 15 years, not-for-profits have returned an average 8.1 per cent a year. The for-profit average has been 7.2 per cent. For every A$1,000 earned by a for-profit member, a not-for-profit fund member will earn on average, A$1,125. Over a lifetime, this matters a lot.

Paul Lewis: Waking up to poor retirement outcomes

Shareholder capitalism works well enough in lots of markets, so why is pensions different?

The answer lies in the nature of the pensions consumer and product. The product is long term – one does not know for sure whether a pension has been a good investment for, say, 40 years. After all, 30 good years could be undone by one terrible investment event.

As such, it is not rational for individuals to engage with pension choices as we do with buying the weekly shop, phones, TVs, computers, cars and so on. And we do not.

Absent this consumer pressure, the short-term imperative to deliver profits to shareholders diminishes long-term member returns, whether via conflicted financial advice as per the scandals exposed by the Royal Commission, or in much lower allocations among for profit funds in expensive-to-access but high yielding unlisted assets.

A third related explanation is the greater efficiency of default funds. The bells and whistles “choices” retail funds offer to attract customers increase costs, which in the end are paid for by members. Over time, the impact on returns of these costs is also significant.

The good news is the majority of the UK’s 10 million new auto-enrolled savers are in not-for-profit pension funds. The unfolding story of Australia’s super system at 25 suggests large not-for-profit funds are optimal in a DC system seeking to deliver for the many not the few.

Gregg McClymont is director of policy and external affairs B&CE

Recommended

Blog: Young, female advisers have every chance of success

When I first started flicking through career guides and thinking about what path to take, I wanted to make sure my job gave me flexibility, the ability to travel and the opportunity to meet people. After researching it, I realised a career in financial planning could tick all these boxes and, so far, my experience […]

FCA building FCA fees
4

FCA: Most firms satisfied with regulator’s performance

Most firms regulated by the FCA are satisfied with its performance and believe it is an efficient regulator, the watchdog has said. The survey conducted by the FCA and its Practitioner Panel – one of its advisory bodies – sought feedback on the regulator’s performance from the firms it oversees. The results showed that both satisfaction and […]

Wells Street Journal: Pensions Regulator lobs a rotten Nest egg

Much has been made of the Government’s taxpayer funded campaign encouraging voters to back remaining in the EU. The Leave side predictably went ballastic when details emerged of the 14-page booklet sent to every household in the UK at a cost of £9m. Leading Brexiteers Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage also presumably received the handy […]

Delivering advice and guidance in the workplace

Three advisers share their ideas and experiences of helping employees with their financial decisions The workplace is instrumental in engaging people to save for retirement. How are advisers helping employers provide advice or guidance to their employees? Telephone guidance Financial education provider and advice firm Wealth at Work recently launched a telephone guidance service to […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Platforms face difficult second half after sluggish sales

Platforms should brace themselves for a difficult second half of the year as sluggish Isa sales led to a soft second quarter, consultancy Fundscape says. Fundscape’s latest platform market figures show total platform assets – including the advised and direct-to-consumer sectors – grew by £32bn to £604bn in the second quarter of the year. However, […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. John Stirling 20th August 2018 at 2:05 pm

    The only not for profit who is active in auto enrolment that I can think of is People’s Pension (managed by our author’s employer the B&CE). Everyone else I know of is in it to make a profit. Nest has a complex structure, and is not formally profit seeking, and in any event seems lamentably far from ever breaking even, but the organisations running it are doing so for a fee, and are definitely attempting to make a profit for themselves in doing so. To pretend otherwise is foolish. This article is about the profit motive of advisers and administrators as much as the sponsors.

    People’s Pension has been wildly successful, with around 4m savers according to their own website, but that doesn’t quite constitute the ‘majority’ of 10m auto enrolment savers.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com