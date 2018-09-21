Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Greater gender-balance will boost advice sector’s bottom line

By
From left to write: Justin Cash, Lena Patel, Anna Sofat and Kim North

Encouraging more diversity in your business has benefits for the bottom line, but advisers have a long way to go to realise the benefits of equality in their firms.

Speaking as part of a panel debate on diversity in advice, which mainly focused on gender diversity, three female advisers shared their views on why the industry needs to adapt to be more inclusive of women wanting to get into the profession and better meet their needs.

Addidi founder and managing director Anna Sofat told delegates at Money Marketing Interactive Harrogate earlier this month about the opportunities for their businesses if they can encourage more women to become clients.

Sofat said by 2020 just over 50 per cent of investable assets will be controlled by women and that more than 70 per cent of financial decisions are already being influenced and made by women.

She said: “Even in 2008 when we launched there were more female millionaires under the age of 44 than men. Women millionaires are growing at a faster rate than men. Our industry has to change because more than 50 per cent of the women who have this wealth are disengaged with financial services for various reasons.”

Sofat adds: “It is good for your bottom line to have a diverse business. There is a lot of research that says the more diversity you have at a senior level the better for the bottom line. It is better because it is a growing market.”

Technology and Technical managing director Kim North says women are also seven times more likely to refer a professional service to family and friends.

This is an opportunity many advice firms are potentially overlooking.

North says: “This is something this industry needs to think about to increase sales and to have a better, more gender-neutral industry.”

The panel also discussed the pressing need for the advice sector to encourage more women to consider it as a good career option.

ISJ Independent Financial Planning director Lena Patel says some of the soft skills that advisers have to excel at, such as adding value to clients by talking and listening to their stories and needs, are not shown in job advertisements. The role is still seen as a sales job, which puts off women.

Patel says: “We need to be positive role models and be out there saying this is a great career. It is flexible with children. I earn a lot more money than solicitors do, accountants do and doctors do, to be fair. But in my family they don’t realise what I do. If I was a doctor they would probably think I was a lot better.”

She adds: “It is the perception of the role, that is where the profession will grow, if the job is shown as a positive thing to go into.”

North agrees saying some female IFAs are “writing more business than you can imagine”.

She says: “To get to gender equality, your approach to financial services needs to be more female-orientated if you want to take the benefits for your business and the bottom line. You can’t be command and control from the top; [there needs to be] flexible working time and sharing cultures. Command and control does not produce the best businesses in the UK.”

Recommended

Adviser recruitment trends: who’s hiring who?

A detailed look at the firms driving job creation and the most sought-after roles Advice firms are on the hunt for recruits, with 65 per cent aiming to add to their staff within the next 12 months, according to our latest research. Our Adviser Market: Size and Structure report also found that nearly nine out […]
2

Annuity rates up 19% since Brexit nosedive

Annuity rates have increased nearly 20 per cent since hitting rock bottom two years ago, Hargreaves Lansdown analysis shows. In an update, the fund shop notes annuity rates that nosedived following the EU referendum result have risen. Rates for 65-year-olds are up 19 per cent since their low in 15 September 2016. At their lowest, […]

Paul Johnson, Institute Fiscal Studies
1

IFS director: Inheritance increasingly determines wealth in UK

A person’s lifetime wealth is increasingly defined by how much they inherit from their family, says The Institute of Fiscal Studies director Paul Johnson. Johnson believes inheritance in determining an individual’s life chances is probably at its highest since Victorian times. Speaking at an event run by Seven Investment Management, Johnson argued this will have […]

Sanlam poaches from Aberdeen Standard for new distribution head

Sanlam UK has brought in Richard Pursglove as its new distribution head to lead the business’s sales and marketing strategy. Pursglove most recently worked at Aberdeen Standard Investments to support the integration of the global distribution team during the merger of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life. Pursglove started his career as an IFA and […]

/v/m/g/EU_Europe_Flags_480.jpg

Europe 2018 outlook: Banking M&A and bond market volatility

Rob Burnett, Head of European Equities, Neptune Rob Burnett, manager of the Neptune European Opportunities Fund, reviews the key European developments in 2017, while arguing that fixed income investors should keep a close eye on the liquidity of their portfolios next year. Read more here Important Information Investment risks   This Fund may have a high […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg

Advice firm among six declared in default by FSCS

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has declared six firms in default, with an advice firm and two mortgage businesses on the latest list. Advice firms on the regist covering defaults in August include Newcastle-based Chadkirk Wealth Management. The firm appeared to be a one-man band. Claims managers have already posted adverts regarding potential compensation over […]

FCA to hold DB transfer workshops from October

The FCA will hold a series of defined benefit transfer workshops for regulated advisers across the UK from October to December. The workshops will reiterate the regulator’s expectations when transacting this type of business and highlight the key points that firms should consider when operating in the market. Particular areas such as fact-finding, the balancing […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com