Great new resources on the Money Marketing website

Over the Christmas break, we’ve been hard at work making sure our website gets even better. You may have noticed our recently expanded investment section, but that’s not all we’ve been up too lately in our quest to offer advisers the best possible tools and resources to understand the market and help their businesses flourish.

For a start, as consolidation and pricing changes continue to shake up the platform space, we’ve made all our great platform content easier to find through a new tab on the homepage.

Within this, you’ll find our new Platform Health Check section, hosting the latest functionality and pricing tables kindly provided by Platforum, where you can find the definitive guide on what each platform offers, and how much it will cost.

Remember to bookmark the section and check back in as we update the tables as and when the latest research comes in.

The same goes for our new fund performance tables and historic charting tool; bookmark as a great resource to check up on how the funds and managers that matter to you are doing.

We’re in the process of expanding the range of interactive and video content we offer as well. So far, our projects have included mapping the UK’s Sipp sales hotspots, and have just released the latest in our series of explainer videos, this time on the resurgence of bank advice, building on our work on FSCS levies and FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey’s first year in charge.

We’ve also got more projects in the works with expert organisations like Taxbriefs, who recently produced this Guide to the GDPR for us, and our partnership with JP Morgan on everything UK equities, The UK Edge, with live streamed debates, video interviews and a whole lot more, will continue to run throughout the year.

So stay tuned for more. To make sure you don’t miss out, subscribe to our email alerts if you haven’t already.

I look forward to hearing from you as we gear up for an exciting 2018.

Justin Cash is editor of Money Marketing. Follow him on Twitter at @Justin_Cash_1.

