Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Graham Bentley: Absolute return has had its day

By

Do you believe a return in excess of deposit rates, with no risk of loss and low charges, is a realistic investment aspiration?

Returns are simply compensation for an investor’s loss of use of the money, and the risk of not being compensated is inherent in the transaction. Debt markets work on the basis that returns in the form of interest payments compensate lenders for lost opportunities to spend their excess capital elsewhere. Borrowers deemed less likely to make those interest payments, or to repay the principle, have to pay more interest to compensate for those risks.

Medieval merchants wanting capital to finance trading trips recognised the risk their ships might sink and suffer a total loss was high, so offered investors an ongoing share of the profits with no guarantees, rather than a flat interest payment and the return of their capital. The potential profits therefore had to be much higher than a prevailing interest rate, to compensate for the risk of total loss.

Graham Bentley: Why IFAs can end up in my firing line

Centuries later, the industrial revolution created manufacturing companies bearing similar excess risks and spectacular opportunities, and today modern economies rely on both debt and equity markets in order to function effectively.

There is risk in any financial transaction. Indeed, the fund management industry has spent 150 years telling us risk and return are inextricably linked. Throughout that period, professionals have sought to persuade investors they can either provide excess compensation for a given level of risk or offer a given level of return alongside a risk discount.

Alas, few managers have been able to demonstrate an ability to do that with long-term consistency.

Sailing is relatively straightforward with a quality boat, a fair wind and calm waters, but the nature of the sea is to exhibit extremes of conditions, weather and geography combining to drown the most skilful mariner. Market conditions can similarly overwhelm managers and their investors, yet there are some who claim to provide a positive return through them all.

One can, of course, beat a benchmark by losing less money but the primary aim of the targeted absolute return manager is to generate returns greater than 0 per cent, whatever the weather.

Investment strategies that combine low-correlating assets are used alongside derivatives, arbitrage and leveraging in an attempt to get that best-of-both-worlds.

Darius McDermott: Is now the time to give up on equities?

However, as capital markets became ever more sophisticated, utilising computing power and information delivery to an extraordinary degree, this has allowed managers to invent ever more complicated tactics. We should be careful not to confuse the words “complicated” and “complex” in this context. Misunderstanding the difference between the two can lead investors to misinterpret the likely outcome of an investment “system”.

Systems theory describes how systems can be observed in two dimensions. The first reflects the “set-up” or process, which can be very easy to understand (simple) through to very difficult to comprehend (complicated).  For example, a glove is simple but your watch is complicated – try taking it apart and re-assembling it.

Systems then exhibit a level of predictability of outcome, depending on the initial set of conditions:

  • Ordered, showing total predictability and no surprises (both my glove and my watch)
  • Complex, i.e. quite predictable but with some surprises (the education system)
  • Chaotic, very unpredictable with constant surprises (the weather)

A double-rod pendulum is a simple system that is easy to assemble and to understand – it is one pendulum attached to the bottom of another. The outcome (i.e. their motion) is chaotic, however, because of the high sensitivity to the initial setup of the pendulum.

When investment managers purport to offer routes to investment success, bear in mind that a simple product like an Oeic is linked to a chaotic system – the stock market.  While complication does not have to lead to less predictability – as in our watch – actively managed investment strategies are not fixed like the components of a watch. Like a double-rod pendulum, as the behaviours of the moving parts become more complex, the predictability of outcome decreases.

Are performance fees on absolute return funds justified?

Predictably positive returns in all conditions must be a less-likely outcome from complicated processes linked to the chaotic system that is the stock market.

In its Asset Management Market study, the FCA chose to criticise TAR funds in particular as opaque, complicated, not meeting objectives and generally exhibiting poor performance.

If that withering criticism was not enough, the regulator went on to chastise managers for not using their stated benchmarks in marketing material, for being hazy about their objectives and the associated time horizon and, worse, using comparative measures in marketing material that show the funds in a better light than if they had used only their stated benchmarks.

Despite TAR funds having proliferated during a positive market environment driven by quantitative easing, a significant number have produced investor detriment rather than surpassing a, frankly, low hurdle.

The easy money has (or should have) been made but, as we see policy tightening, we are moving into a likely lower-return environment that will further test TAR managers’ abilities.

Active management is about aims and hopes, not promises or guarantees. When it fails, managers apologise but keep taking the fees.  Investors’ outcomes are variable on return, over a variable time period with no maximum. The investor they are aimed at actually wants a variable positive return over a fixed period, or a fixed positive return over a variable time horizon.

Absolute return, on the evidence, provides neither. There is an alternative – but more on that next month…

Graham Bentley is managing director of gbi2

Recommended

Blog: What happened to British Steel advice firm boss’s other companies?

The British Steel Pension Scheme saga, which centred on transfer advice given to workers at the giant plant in Port Talbot, brought advice firm Active Wealth and its director Darren Reynolds much publicity. The FCA removed Active Wealth’s permissions to do pensions transfers in December 2017 and it was declared insolvent in February after failing […]

Wonga

Wonga — a recent history of the payday lender

A look back at some of the recent turbulent history of payday loan company Wonga. What is Wonga? Wonga is a UK payday loan company offering short-term loans to its customers at high interest rates. It was originally founded by Errol Damelin, a South African entrepreneur, in October 2006. Wonga is authorised and regulated by […]

Question-Marks-Questions-500x320.jpg
7

What do advisers charge for pension consolidation?

Advisers charge an average of close to £3,000 for advice on pension consolidation, research has found. A survey of just over 100 advisers conducted by consumer champion Which? in May this year found that, on average, financial advisers are charging £2,879 to roll multiple pensions worth up to £150,000 into a single self-invested personal pension. […]
10

Thinktank calls on govt to scrap pension tax relief

A thinktank has called on the government to scrap pensions tax relief and replace it with bonuses on contributions. In a paper by Michael Johnson from the influential thinktank The Centre for Policy Studies, he says that the government should use a review into pensions tax relief to reform the system and broaden Britain’s savings […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Chris_Hill_Hargreaves_Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown boss pockets £2.5m pay packet

Hargreaves Lansdown chief executive Chris Hill has received a pay package of £2.5m in the year ending 30 June 2018 made up of a combination of shares, bonuses and pension payments. Following his first full year leading the company, Hill was given a base salary of £620,000, following a 2 per cent increase in executive […]

Pulled advice business sale drags on James Hay parent profits

The new management team at IFG Group will look to make efficiencies across both its platform and IFA business after a year of mixed results. IFG’s IFA business Saunderson House recorded a 7 per cent drop in new client recruits to 134. Its accounts this morning also show it paid staff retention payments of £1.5m and […]

Comments

There are 4 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Kevin Neil 29th August 2018 at 5:26 pm

    A very good article Graham! I have looked at the track record of numerous offerings, and all seem to fit into one of two camps: a good start followed by underperformance, or much higher volatility than promised for very little overall return.
    I for one have avoided putting them into client portfolios.

  2. Julian Stevens 29th August 2018 at 6:36 pm

    When WAS the day of Absolute Return funds? I only ever used one (Newton, I think it was) and that only for a short period before giving up completely on the entire sector. They sound great but none actually delivers.

  3. Anthony Fallon 30th August 2018 at 8:34 am

    Graham you say “Do you believe a return in excess of deposit rates, with no risk of loss and low charges, is a realistic investment aspiration?”

    Should that be “potential return”

    Have you thought of Structured Deposits ? (not structured investments) – covered by FSCS.

    But does all of your Clients and their various investment/savings funs fit in with your one fund fits all philosophy ?

  4. Graham Bentley 30th August 2018 at 9:50 am

    Anthony, see next month 😉

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com