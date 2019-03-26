Graham Bentley: Time to turn actively-managed fund pricing on its head

Why is fund manager pay still aligned to assets gathered, rather than results-generated revenue?

Last month, I suggested the financial services industry’s pursuit of wealth was focused on servicing those already well-heeled, rather than satisfying the needs of people aspiring to improve their lot. Clients who already have yachts, so to speak.

To be clear, I don’t mind wealth – I have aspired to it myself. Indeed, I am an advocate of Conservative politician Norman Tebbit’s approach to wealth creation, directing the aspiring and socially mobile on to their bikes to pedal their way from council to country estate. Of course, there are Thatcherites fortunate enough to begin their bike ride at a home rather statelier, undertaking their journey with nanny’s packed lunch and a sojourn at Eton College.

Fortunately, I don’t conflate net worth and personal value, which brings me to Jacob Rees-Mogg.

A recent Channel 4 Dispatches programme made the ludicrous charge that Rees-Mogg had, in some squalid ruse, directly profited from Brexit via his partnership at emerging markets investor Somerset Capital. He owns 15 per cent of the firm and gets dividends on profits as a partner if he chooses to take them (as do I from my business and likely you from yours).

This Zola-esque J’accuse, rather more Gianfranco than Émile, was simply pompous carping that “wealthy posh bloke makes money”.

It is not his fault the pound lost 10 per cent versus the dollar. And since the average EM fund has gained around 30 per cent, the link between Brexit and his profits is tenuous. In principle, I don’t have a problem with him seeing increased revenues.

However, C4 may have uncovered a more interesting story had it questioned the value delivered to investors versus partners.

The Somerset funds are relatively expensive also-rans. I could have bought £10,000 worth of Fidelity Index EM on 23 June 2016 and found myself some £1,000 better off today than selecting Somerset’s Global EM fund – or £2,000 better than had I bought its EM Dividend Growth fund. The fees generated for Fidelity were about £35 over those 33 months; a pretty good deal at around £1 per month and covering custody administration, management, etc. Meanwhile, my £10,000 would have earned Somerset around £340.

But here’s the rub. Contrary to received wisdom, the asset management industry’s primary goal is to gather assets; subsequent performance is a nice-to-have. The ad valorem fee system means the more money in the fund, the more revenue it generates. Profitable (to the manager) asset growth needn’t be via performance.

This can work in reverse, of course. The Somerset retail fund assets shrank more than £500m after June 2016, despite positive, if uninspiring, performance for investors. That’s a loss of revenue to Somerset of £3.8m.

Some managers have done rather better out of asset gathering than others. Richard Woolnough is manager of three M&G bond funds, but is most strongly associated with the Optimal Income fund.

He has certainly managed to optimise his own income, with estimated earnings of £32m in 2013 to 2015. The highest-paid individual at M&G earned over £20m in the subsequent two years to the end of 2017. It is unlikely anyone earns more than Woolnough, if you catch my drift.

Meanwhile, in the two years following the referendum, Optimal Income increased the value of an investor’s assets by less than 11 per cent. While that is almost four percentage points better than the average strategic bond fund, one could argue it may not be deemed overly successful, given it can invest 20 per cent in equities.

More importantly, the fund has no official benchmark. Its rather vacuous objective essentially states it invests at least 50 per cent in bonds for income and capital growth.

So how do you earn millions by providing investors with less than 11 per cent growth, when there is no apparent benchmark to determine success or the relative value you’ve delivered to customers? The performance returns amounted to £1.5bn, distributed across thousands of investors, after earning M&G around £13m.

Well, thanks to reputation and a not-insubstantial marketing budget, an extra £7.5bn poured into the fund, producing an estimated additional £68m a year in annual management fees.

The attention focused on gathering assets can explain why many funds seem happy to tick over, providing relatively secure ongoing fees, without developing a customer-centric sense of urgency, despite poor performance.

In a little over six months, all asset managers will begin to bear a regulator-imposed responsibility to define and articulate the extent to which they demonstrate value.

Anyone with access to an asset allocation model and Trustnet can build a robust Risk Level 5 type diverse portfolio, covering 11 asset classes, for less than a 0.16 per cent ongoing charges figure. That’s a £155-a-year fee on a £100,000 portfolio.

Charging fees of six times that imposes, at the very least, a responsibility to identify a benchmark relative to which investors can recognise success.

Fund objectives should reference that benchmark and performance reporting must not obfuscate the results. There is an opportunity for real disruption on fund pricing; for example, by charging a low annual management charge, plus an alpha-related fee surcharge, and proportionately reimbursing the supplement on any day when benchmark returns are not achieved.

Aligning fund manager pay to results-generated revenue, rather than assets gathered, would then deliver a reward worth paying, however high.

And maybe a few more customer-owned yachts.

Graham Bentley is managing director of gbi2