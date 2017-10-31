Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Govt withholds details of Brexit impact on asset managers

By

The Government is refusing to release internal studies on the Brexit impact on 58 industries, including asset management and other sectors within financial services.

letter from Brexit minister David Davis in response to the House of Lords EU external affairs sub-committee argues that doing so would weaken its negotiating hand.

“We will not publish anything that would undermine the Government’s ability to negotiate the best deal in the national interest, nor will we prejudge outcomes that are dependent on negotiations,” Davis writes on behalf of the Department for Exiting the European Union.

But critics say that must mean the reports present a grim picture of life outside the EU.

The letter does confirm the exact industries that reports have been produced for, noting they make up 88 per cent of the economy.

Asset management, fintech, insurance and pensions, market infrastructure and investment banking feature from financial services, alongside industries as varied as libraries and museums to fisheries.

Davis reiterates that the UK will no longer be a member of the single market or the customs union when it exits the EU and will instead pursue a “new, comprehensive economic partnership”.

However, chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier has said there will be no special deal for the UK, indicating an existing model will likely be adopted as the basis for any agreement.

Davis says in 2016 the UK imported £242bn of goods from the EU, while it exported £145bn and therefore wants to see zero tariffs on goods. For services Davis says they seek to “minimise regulatory and market access barriers”.

Recommended

MEP: Asset managers are making ‘no deal’ Brexit plans

Firms say they will finalise plans to move capital and staff across Europe by Q1 2018 Asset management firms expect to have their post-Brexit contingency plans in place by the first quarter of next year, despite fears of a lack of a deal between the UK and the European Union, a Member of the European […]

3

EU asset managers expect to leave UK following Brexit

Less than half of the EU-national asset managers working in the UK plan to continue doing so after Brexit, a survey by the Chartered Financial Analyst Society shows. According to Bloomberg, 42 per cent of EU nationals said they would stay in the UK, 16 per cent said they were already planning to leave and […]

Govt eyes 2,000 more staff to deal with Brexit

The Government is trying to stop its resources being overstretched by Brexit as it looks to take on another 2,000 staff. While civil service headcount has already gone up by 1,500 since the referendum vote, ministers are each now vying for a cut of additional personnel being brought on board, according to the Financial Times. […]

Matthew-Pete-2012-700.jpg
22

Pete Matthew: Breaking away from percentage charging

I recently took a client to dinner. He had referred another client to me and I wanted to say thanks. What was meant to be a pleasant social occasion turned into a two-and-a-half hour mentoring session, as the client grilled me on the future of financial planning and how I was preparing for it. This […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Money-Notes-Currency-GBP-Pounds-700.jpg

UK Equity Income failing to deliver consistent performance

UK Equity Income funds are failing to achieve consistent performance, according to an analysis over the 12 most popular sectors over the last three years. Only 1.3 per cent of UK Equity Income funds managed to achieve above median returns in each of the last three 12-month periods, BMO Global Asset Management’s latest quarterly research shows. […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg

Quarter of Titan VCT inflows expected to come via Isas

Early indications that a quarter of inflows to the Titan venture capital trust will come from Isa investors have been described as “surprisingly high”. Octopus Investments became the first provider of the tax advantageous products to open up to Isa investors last month. An Octopus spokeswoman says they are expecting 25 per cent of Titan inflows to come […]

Latest careers

IFA

Cheshire: Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment